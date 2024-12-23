What’s on these Wisconsin leaders’ holiday wish list?

× Expand A hand writing out a wish list for various Wisconsin leaders.

Let’s consider the holiday gift list of some officials.

State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler: The Madison native, who moved back home in 2018, hopes for growing national support for his campaign to be elected national Democratic Party chair. He would be the first DNC national chair from Wisconsin.

But, if Wikler is elected national chair by DNC members on Feb. 1, the job should also come with a flame-retardant hazmat suit because of all the different factions and agendas he would confront as the party recovers and retools for the 2026 congressional and 2028 presidential elections.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers: The governor hopes for legal and political advice on how to fight attempts by President Trump to deport immigrants who may be undocumented but who milk America's Dairyland’s cows and build, roof and landscape our homes. Evers also wishes that Asian bird flu doesn’t become another pandemic.

Four ambitious Democrats: Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski and Missy Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, would welcome a sign from the 73-year-old governor that he will or won’t seek a third term in 2026. It may only be 2025, but any Democrat thinking of succeeding Evers must build a campaign team by mid-year.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos: Maybe just send Vos a Happy Holidays card. The Republican had his Christmas wishes fulfilled this year by surviving two recall attempts, getting re-elected in a new district and again being elected speaker by his 54-member Assembly Republican caucus. Vos, already the longest-serving speaker, was not blamed for his party’s loss of 10 Assembly seats.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin: Baldwin’s got her biggest wish when she was re-elected for a third six-year term on Nov. 5. But her year-end gift list includes final House action on several Senate-passed bills she worked on and passage of a new farm bill. That bill continues food stamps relied on by one in eight Americans and subsidizes farmers, ranchers and the agri-business industry.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson: As the new chairman of the Senate’s Permanent Select Subcommittee on Investigations, Johnson wishes for unredacted records from federal agencies on potential adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. In a Dec. 5 letter reported by the Daily Signal, Johnson said the agencies “remain defiant” about disclosing data on COVID-19 vaccines. Johnson, who won election in 2010 by warning of the then-$13 trillion federal deficit, also hopes Washington acts on the now $36 trillion debt.

Republican Party State Chairman Brian Schimming: One Schimming Christmas wish — a second term as party chairman — just got met. But Schimming hopes that party leaders can begin to unify around a candidate for governor in 2026 that avoids a repeat of the divisive primary of 2022.

Democratic Leaders Dianne Hesselbein and Greta Neubauer: Assembly Democrats gained 10 seats, cutting Republicans’ controlling margin to 54-45. Senate Democrats gained four seats, so Republicans will have 18-15 control of that chamber. Senate Democratic Leader Hesselbein and Assembly Democratic Leader Neubauer wish those numbers mean Republicans will work with them more closely on the next state budget and major new policies.

There will be new Senate momentum for legalizing medical marijuana. Hesselbein’s advocacy for that change got a powerful partner when Republican Sen. Mary Felzkowski was elected Senate president.

Jill Underly, superintendent of public instruction: State aid for K-12 schools will total $16.7 billion in the current two-year budget. But Underly’s Christmas wish is for $4 billion more — a 24% increase — over the next two years. Underly, who is seeking a second term in April, says spending most of the state budget surplus on K-12 schools would mean fewer school districts would hold referendums to build new schools and maintain and upgrade current facilities. The top priority of Republicans is an income tax cut, however.

Universities of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman: The System got $2.48 billion in general-fund support from taxpayers in the current two-year state budget. Rothman’s Christmas wish is a $855 million — or 34% — increase in that state subsidy, saying the System now ranks 43rd out of 50 publicly funded colleges and universities. Republican legislators say that increase won’t happen.

UW-Madison Football Coach Luke Fickell: A talented quarterback for next year’s tough schedule tops Fickell’s list. And, Santa, maybe a quarterback for more than one season?

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.