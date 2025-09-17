When Isthmus interviewed Robert Redford

× Expand Robert Redford

There was a lot of anticipation in Madison before Sundance Cinemas 608 opened in Hilldale Mall in 2007. The first in a proposed chain, the movie theater complex, which included a restaurant and roof-top bar, elevated the movie scene in Madison.

Actor Robert Redford, who died Tuesday, was behind the chain of movie theaters and, of course, was also the founder of the Sundance film festival and nonprofit institute. He spoke with former Isthmus arts editor Dean Robbins in May 2007, a few weeks before Redford made his way to Madison to visit the movie theater himself.