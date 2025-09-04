When people have nowhere to go

× Expand Liam Beran The Social Justice Center, located at 1202 Williamson St. There are several groups in the Social Justice Center that work with people who are homeless.

Madison Police Department officer Amber Weich was called to the Social Justice Center on Williamson Street at around 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 13. A man had been found, deceased, in a ramp at the back entrance.

When Weich arrived, there was a blanket covering the man. She recognized the victim, whose name was redacted in a police report Isthmus received, “from previous professional contacts.” A mobility walker was on top of him and two coats were nearby. So was an empty vodka bottle.

Employees at the center, a hangout for local homeless residents, told Weich the man had last been seen there about a month ago. They had not noticed the man when they started their shift, but told Weich that “it would be easy to miss someone trying to sleep or be there.”

“They also explained that although guests technically aren’t supposed to sleep in that spot, they would not tell them no if they were,” Weich wrote.

The high temperature that day was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. The cause of death was natural, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers have also been called to the Social Justice Center for reports of assault, harassment, public defecation and drug use, according to 35 police reports Isthmus obtained in a public records request from the Madison Police Department. There have been 130 calls from Jan. 1 to Aug. 5. Thirteen arrests have been made.

These issues have been the subject of neighborhood concern and have prompted the city attorney’s office to consider efforts to declare the building a public nuisance. It is just one example of increased conflict over public space between the city’s growing population of homeless individuals, who often have nowhere else to go, and other residents and businesses.

On Aug. 29 Madison Police Department officers shut down a homeless encampment near the Wisconsin Veterans Museum after complaints about disturbances and garbage. It’s also common to see tents along the Capital City Trail bike path and see groups of homeless people along State Street and around the Capitol.

There are no easy solutions, city officials warn.

“There is not a thing that anyone, including local government, could do that would solve the issue in any kind of quick time frame,” says Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The Social Justice Center is home to 14 local organizations, all of which have a progressive bent and some that work with at-risk populations. It also serves as a hangout for local homeless residents, many of whom, like Amanda Moore-Young, view it as a refuge.

“Being outside gets us attacked or robbed,” says Moore-Young, speaking with Isthmus in the Social Justice Center’s lobby. She lives with her husband and often stays in a tent in locations throughout the city. Moore-Young says she became homeless after she lost housing assistance through Dane County’s “Hotels to Housing” program.

But she views local shelters as dangerous: “I stayed in the shelter and I got attacked. I will not go to a shelter, period.”

Complaints about bad behavior near the Social Justice Center have become so abundant that Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy warned the center board Aug. 5 that the building was in danger of being declared a public nuisance. That assessment, if made, could result in fines.

“The city expects SJC to take immediate and concrete steps to eliminate or at least substantially reduce the nuisance activity associated with the SJC,” Zilavy wrote. “Failure to do so may necessitate further action.”

Zilavy noted that the center’s board has been unwilling to implement some corrective actions suggested by the city, including displaying a “No Trespassing” sign with the city’s ordinance language and adding more cameras around the center; the sign would allow the police to disperse those hanging out on the building’s grounds.

Though a city ordinance related to public nuisance properties applies only to residential buildings, the city could use a state statute to determine a commercial building is a public nuisance, City Attorney Michael Haas says in an email to Isthmus. He adds that “cooperation from the property owner or operator is essential” to abate public nuisance behavior.

Expand Tommy Washbush Stephanie Rearick, Madison Mutual Aid Network Cooperative and a board member of the Social Justice Center. Center board member Stephanie Rearick says complaints started amping up in the spring.

Brenda Konkel, treasurer of the Social Justice Center and executive director of Madison Street Medicine, a nonprofit that gives aid to people without permanent housing, says that the board has already improved lighting around the center, added a sign advising clients not to sleep there, and installed a camera to monitor its parking lot. It is less receptive to some other city requests. Police officers can already intervene on private property if they see criminal behavior, she says, making the “No Trespassing” sign redundant.

“When you put the ordinance language, it creates the ability for police to come and clear people off your property whenever and however. That’s a thing that we’re just fundamentally concerned about,” says Stephanie Rearick, founder of the Madison Mutual Aid Network Cooperative and a board member of the Social Justice Center.

In an Aug. 22 interview, Rhodes-Conway says she would prefer to work with the Social Justice Center rather than implement punitive measures. There is “more that we agree on than it appears from the outside,” she says.

Adds Rhodes-Conway: “There are cases in which, and certainly, historically, this has been true, where we do have to use a hammer on a property owner because they’re just not willing to be collaborative. That’s not the Social Justice Center. They care about this issue, they care about their property, and I think they don’t want to see bad behavior there.”

The Social Justice Center is located near several businesses, including the Willy Street Co-Op, Weary Traveler and Buraka, and borders Few Street, which has several homes, most of which display the “No Trespassing” signs the center’s board is unwilling to implement.

Ald. Davy Mayer, whose district includes the Social Justice Center, has been working on the problem since before he was elected; former Ald. Marsha Rummel “got him up to speed” on issues around the center prior to his taking over the district in April 2025. Mayer says he’s heard from “pretty much everyone on that block” about troubling and often criminal behavior they’ve witnessed, including trespassing and defecation on their own properties.

Rearick agrees the complaints are long-standing.

“We have always received complaints from neighbors to varying degrees over the years, because this has always been a building that is aiming to support people in a variety of situations, including without housing,” Rearick says. She says the complaints have ebbed and flowed over time but in the spring, “things started to heat up around here.”

Rearick and Konkel say they do not have control over behavior around the building. But Del Lorenson, a board member of the Marquette Neighborhood Association, said at an Aug. 18 meeting of the association that amenities constructed by the center on city-owned property around the building — including a Narcan vending machine, a food pantry and benches — attract people to the Social Justice Center.

“They’re like, ‘Hey, we don’t really control this, but these things that we put here bring people to it.’ Well, you have control over those things,” Lorenson said at the meeting, which largely focused on issues near the center.

Expand Tommy Washbush Del Lorenson, Marquette Neighborhood Association board member, cleaning up trash at Willy Street Park. Del Lorenson of the Marquette Neighborhood Association questions amenities put in by the center on city-owned property.

Unpermitted obstructions of public sidewalks are illegal under state law and city ordinances. The Social Justice Center’s benches and food pantry are currently unpermitted, though the organization is seeking a street use permit for the additions.

Nici Hawkins, manager of community resources at the Beacon, told the neighborhood association that the day shelter on East Washington Avenue has not installed improvements on nearby city sidewalks and discourages clients from setting up their own tables and other amenities. But “we really have no say over what happens on that terrace and around the block,” she said. “Usually it’s me driving around when I’m going here and there yelling out the window like, ‘Get off that block!’”

The neighborhood association board ended the night by voting to send a letter to the Social Justice Center requesting food pantry services be relocated to an existing neighborhood food pantry and that the center add the “No Trespassing” sign the city has requested.

Mayer is also looking to expand the hours the McPike Park restroom is open — currently, restrooms are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — by installing an automatic lock on the door. That would remove the need for a staff member to physically open and close the doors. Mayer hopes that would help abate issues around public defecation.

But he is unsure whether a no trespassing sign would help.

“I guess I feel like we ought to try it, but maybe we need better rules and understanding around it with the police, so that the SJC’s concerns about their volunteers being stopped doesn’t come to fruition.”

× Expand Liam Beran A sharps disposal box and the "no sleeping" sign at the Social Justice Center. A sign at the back of the building warns that sleeping is not allowed.

Demands on organizations that assist homeless people have increased as the homeless population has grown. Nearly 800 people in Dane County were recorded as homeless in a volunteer-conducted January 2025 “point-in-time” survey, compared to 630 people in 2020. People of color accounted for 58% of those recorded as homeless in 2025, even though they make up 16% of Dane County’s population.

Housing costs in Madison price out many and affordable housing projects are difficult to get off the ground. And shelter capacity, even with a new 250-bed men’s shelter on Bartillon Drive expected to open in early 2026, is not enough to meet demand.

Efforts to streamline zoning, subsidize rental homes through the city’s affordable housing fund, invest in public housing, and push for broader tenant and eviction prevention protections all help reduce homelessness, Rhodes-Conway says. She says the city’s upcoming redevelopment of the Triangle, expected to include 1,200 housing units by the time construction wraps up in 2030 — an increase of more than 800 units — represents a “dramatic increase” in the amount of public housing units on the market.

But just adding housing won’t be enough for some residents. Rhodes-Conway says there are homeless populations whose housing accommodations must have permanent supportive services.

“There are people who will likely never be able to support themselves and have high needs in terms of health or mental health issues, and are going to require some form of community support in perpetuity,” she says.

Maria Deneen, a frequent user of the Social Justice Center, says she has been on a waiting list for affordable housing for “a year.” She used to live in a forest outside of Madison, until a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ranger found her and told her she would have to “move along.”

“I don’t get a government check. I don’t get disability. Any of that. I’m not crazy,” says Deneen.

Moore-Young would like to see the city designate one location where homeless people can set up tents — it’s frequent, she says, that she and her husband are cleared out of parks and told they have to go elsewhere. City officials have previously unofficially allowed such “tent cities” in places like McPike Park and Reindahl Park, though they are legally forbidden under state law and city ordinance.

“Why can’t they designate a place where we could put up a tent from this hour to this hour and have a bathroom and maybe some water?” asks Moore-Young. “It’s like they’re trying to get us to go to the middle of nowhere…we can’t. How are we gonna get around to our appointments? Most of these people have mental illnesses or they’re sick.”

Asked what she thinks of the proposal, Rhodes-Conway says that, from the city’s experience, encampments “very quickly become unsuccessful.”

“You very quickly get into situations where all you’ve done is concentrate the bad behavior,” says Rhodes-Conway. “People do not take care of the shared space, and it becomes very expensive to deal with that in one way or another.”

Addressing behaviors from homeless people is a balancing act, Rhodes-Conway says, one in which the city has “very limited tools.” Madison, as a city, is “not universally, but generally” empathetic toward the struggles homeless residents go through, but at the same time, “generally doesn’t want to see homelessness.”

“We’re trying to chart this course between understanding that this is really a quality of life issue for many of our residents, and also that there are really legitimate acute needs that we have very few options to meet,” she says.

The city has tried to focus on “behaviors instead of people,” she says, and use the limited tools at its disposal to promote better behavior. Still, she says “we’re talking about human beings, and it’s not illegal to be a human being in a space.”

Yet it is difficult to offer solutions for those without housing who are unable or unwilling to go into shelters. Arresting or giving people tickets “doesn’t work,” she says, although sometimes interventions from police officers or Community Alternative Response Emergency Services are necessary. And building homes, particularly those with supportive services, is “difficult and expensive.”

The mayor urges residents to support local organizations working on the homelessness problem, and to be “patient.”

“This is a thing that we have to work on, from the housing end, from the healthcare end, from the mental health side, from the economic side, making sure that people have more viable ways to stay economically stable. It takes all of that together.”