When the virus breaks

× Expand Amy Stocklein Corey Uselman, Mary Jane Connor, and Collins Corey Uselman and Mary Jane Connor with their two-year-old Collins quarantining at home.

Mary Jane Connor and her husband, Corey Uselman, celebrated their 40th birthdays with a road trip to New Orleans in early March. The throngs of partygoers from Mardi Gras were gone but Bourbon Street in the French Quarter was still bustling, says Mary Jane. No one seemed aware yet of the unseen contagion that had been spread by the mass revelry on Fat Tuesday.

“News about the coronavirus really started to ramp up while we were there. I remember being more cautious, washing my hands and stuff but we didn’t know the risk,” says Mary Jane. “We went to restaurants every day, saw live music, all the normal things people do when visiting New Orleans.”

Louisiana reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on March 9, the same day Mary Jane and Corey arrived in New Orleans. Within weeks, the city would be a hotspot for the virus and now has one of the highest death rate in the nation.

Mary Jane and Corey started feeling symptoms of the coronavirus on the last day of their trip, March 13.

“It’s hard to describe. My chest felt tight in an odd way,” says Corey. “I just felt off.”

Mary Jane says her chest and throat also ached, but her symptoms were more uncomfortable than painful.

“I was still in denial. It still seemed unlikely we could have been exposed,” says Mary Jane. “What we were hearing on the news was that the cases in New Orleans were still concentrated in nursing homes.”

On one last stroll before the long drive home, the couple happened to overhear someone they assumed was a doctor talking on the phone about a patient who had tested positive for the virus.

“The doctor was in scrubs and walking his dog. We heard him reassuring a colleague that they shouldn’t be too at risk because they had used protective gear,” says Corey. “Hearing that doctor say that did make the threat seem more real, somehow. It wasn’t a news story on TV that you feel disconnected from. This was visceral. Hearing that doctor helped convince us that we needed to take this seriously.”

Both would test positive for the virus in the weeks to come.

There were just a handful of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dane County when Mary Jane and Corey arrived home. They insisted on a contact-free pick up of their toddler, Collins, who was staying with Mary Jane’s parents.

“We had heard that kids don’t seem to be as affected by the virus but we obviously worried about our child. It just didn’t seem like an option to go into quarantine without him,” says Mary Jane. “Both my parents are in their 70s and I was concerned about their health, as well.”

Mary Jane and Corey weren’t feeling any better once they got settled in at their home on the west side of Madison. Corey contacted his doctor through Epic Systems’ MyChart app. By that time, it was known community spread was happening in New Orleans and it seemed likely the couple had been exposed to the virus. Corey was tested first, on March 15, still early on in the outbreak. UW Health was still figuring out how to implement testing procedures.

“A nurse had to come out with the mask [before entering the clinic] so there was some initial confusion about where I should park. It was just clear they were still sorting out this process,” says Corey. “As for the actual test, they stick this long swab up your nose pretty deep. The nurse described it as, ‘When it feels like I’m touching your brain, that’s about where I need to stop.’ They did that in both nostrils.

Two days later, on March 17, Corey learned his test had come back positive. Wisconsin public health officials were reporting 72 confirmed cases in the state at the time.

Despite the positive test, Corey never felt that sick. “I felt a little drained. I had a cough, but it wasn’t bad. It was a weird dry cough. It didn’t feel like the flu,” he says. “Normally, I wouldn’t even have thought much about it, to be honest.”

Mary Jane’s symptoms were worse, but never severe.

“During the worst of it, I had a slight fever and was feeling pretty exhausted. It wasn’t that bad but I stayed in bed for a few days,” says Mary Jane, who was advised to get tested on March 23 — still a few days before Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide “safer at home” order.

“By then, UW Health had really figured out what they were doing and it was super slick. Where I went was strictly for COVID-19 testing and there was very little contact with other people. There was no chit chat,” says Mary Jane. “It was pretty remarkable how fast the whole process was.”

The next day Mary Jane learned she, too, had tested positive for the coronavirus. In the six days between when Corey and Mary Jane got their results, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had increased sixfold in Wisconsin to 457.

“I’m glad we ended up taking precautions right away because I’m not sure we would have even been able to receive a test a few weeks later,” says Corey. “We were lucky in that sense. We were lucky that we were paying attention to the news. We were lucky we heard that doctor talking while walking his dog in New Orleans.”

More than 7,000 people have now been infected with the virus in Wisconsin and 327 people have died. Mary Jane and Corey were fully recovered by the first week of April, just as the magnitude of the pandemic was starting to be felt nationwide.

Feeling better, the couple heard about ways to help aid coronavirus research. They were the first to participate in a study by UW School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH) and UW Health that is testing the effectiveness of using plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat someone seriously ill from the disease.

Dr. William Hartman, who is leading the plasma study, says 14 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in the Madison area have received the plasma treatment so far. With such a small sample size, Hartman says he has only anecdotal observations but what he is “seeing is encouraging.”

“We have seen patients with COVID-19 improve once we've given them convalescent plasma,” says Hartman. “In patients who we treat with it before they need to go to the ICU, we’ve been able to avoid putting those patients into intensive care or having to intubate them.”

UW is one of 2,000 healthcare providers across the country providing data for the plasma study. Hartman says around 3,000 COVID-19 patients nationwide have received plasma infusions donated from people who have recovered from the virus, like Mary Jane and Corey. He says researchers will soon dive into the data and they should know more about plasma treatments in the coming months.

“We know that plasma is generally a pretty safe blood product to transfuse. The idea goes back over 100 years and it’s treated other viruses that don't have a vaccine,” says Hartman. “But we don’t know if two doses are better than one. We don't know if it’s better to do the plasma transfusion early on or if it’s a possible salvage therapy at the end. So these are all things that we're trying to discern.”

Mary Jane and Corey are also participating in an antibody study with the Fitchburg-based Promega Corporation, a private biotech firm that supplies “life science products” and equipment. The company is trying to “evaluate a test of the immune response to the COVID-19 virus,” according to its website.

“At this time, we are not commenting further about the study,” writes Karen Burkhartzmeyer, communication specialist with Promega, in an email. “This work, as you know, is complex and we are respecting the science, letting that play out properly before we say more publicly.”

It was only two months ago, but Mary Jane says their trip to New Orleans seems like a distant memory. The couple left Madison when the coronavirus seemed a threat only abroad and returned a week later, worried they were infected.

“We got a little bit of a jump on what everybody is facing right now,” says Mary Jane. She says she and Corey feel thankful they are both able to work from home and are spending a lot of time with their son. “We are fortunate and can’t complain.”

Corey says he can confirm that the coronavirus does have one relatively benign, but noteworthy symptom: the loss of smell and taste.

“It is difficult to detect the absence of those senses right away, everything is just kind of muted,” says Corey. “It was noticeable, in a good way I suppose, when we were changing our toddler‘s diaper.”