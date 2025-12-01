Who is participating in GivingTuesday Madison 2025?

https://www.givingtuesday.org/
Since 2012, GivingTuesday has been designated around the world as "a day that encourages people to do good." While the focus tends to be on making a holiday season financial donation to a community nonprofit, that's not the only way to get involved; many organizations also are in need of volunteers. (Find the United Way volunteer page here and the Isthmus Volunteer Guide here.)
Here's a roundup of the Madison-area GivingTuesday participants in 2025 we've heard about so far. If your organization is participating in GivingTuesday, email calendar@isthmus.com to be added to this list.
100 Black Men of Madison: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WQW8MS9BSNRCG
Access Ability Wisconsin: accessabilitywi.org/donate
ACLU of Wisconsin: action.aclu.org/give/wi-donate
Aldo Leopold Foundation ($5,000 match): aldoleopold.org/donate/one-time-donation
ART House 360: arthouse360.com/donate
Arts For All Wisconsin: artsforallwi.org/support-us/donate-online
Bikes for Kids Wisconsin: Telethon 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with silent auction ending at 3 p.m.; find donation info at bikesforkidswi.org/2025telethon
Black Girl Magic: bgmesinc.harnessgiving.org/donate
Black Men Coalition Foundation: bmcdc.app.neoncrm.com/forms/givingtuesday2025
BlueStem Jazz: bluestemjazz.org/donate
Capital City Theatre: capitalcitytheatre.org/donations
Center for Media and Democracy: centerformediaanddemocracy.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html
Clean Lakes Alliance: cleanlakesalliance.org/friend-of-clean-lakes
Clean Wisconsin: secure.givelively.org/donate/clean-wisconsin-inc/giving-tuesday-2025
Common Cause in Wisconsin: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/common-cause-wisconsin-email-cultivation
Common Wealth Development: https://cwd.org/donate/
Cornucopia Arts & Wellness Center: donorbox.org/cornucopia-inc
Dane County Humane Society ($70,000 matching grant): donor.giveshelter.org/page/giving-tuesday-2025
Easterseals Wisconsin: eastersealswisconsin.com/donation/online-giving-form
Fair Wisconsin: secure.ngpvan.com/6REyMC-GlU2az2tYae3hJQ2
The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness: ffbww.org/secureourwork
Friends of Noah-Wisconsin: friendsofnoah-wi.org/donate
Gathering Waters: Wisconsin's Alliance for Land Trusts ($10,000 match): gatheringwaters.org/givingtuesday/
GSAFE: e.givesmart.com/events/HH1 (plus Quilt Auction)
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County (hosting building tours through the day on Facebook): habitatdane.org/donate/donate-now
International Crane Foundation (matching grant): savingcranes.org/giving-tuesday-2025
Isthmus Community Media (matching grant): isthmus.com/support
Just Bach Concerts: justbach.org/donate-2
League of Women Voters of Dane County (Holiday Soiree and trivia 5 pm, Delta Beer Lab): lwvdanecounty.org/donate
League of Women Voters of Wisconsin: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MP7APZPXUZFAJ
Literacy Network ($5,000 match): wl.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E203814&id=43
LunART ($10,000 match): secure.qgiv.com/for/lunartinc
Lussier Community Education Center: lcecmadison.org/give
Madison 365 (double match):madison365.com/donate
Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens seed wish list: dreamlist.com/for/mafpg
Madison Cat Project: madisoncatproject.org/donate
Madison LakeWay Partners: madisonlakeway.org/support
Madison Public Library Foundation ($15,000 match): mplfoundation.org/give
Midwest Mujeres: donorbox.org/midwestmujeres?t=donor_wall#info
Morgridge Institute for Research (triple match): morgridge.org/give
The Moth: support.themoth.org/campaign/685629/donate
Operation Fresh Start ($2,500 match): operationfreshstart.org/donate
Porchlight ($10,000 match): wl.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E343331&id=1
The Progressive: progressive.org/?form=PGIVTU25
RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center (Women's Sports Trivia Night at 5 p.m., Bernell's): givebutter.com/rccgive
River Alliance of Wisconsin ($20,000 match): wisconsinrivers.org/givingtuesday
River Arts, Prairie du Sac: givebutter.com/zD18vX
Rooted: givebutter.com/rootedinjoy
RSVP of Dane County: rsvpdane.org/donate or by check: Please write “Giving Tuesday” in the memo line. Mail to RSVP of Dane County, 6501 Watts Road, Suite 250, Madison, WI 53719.
Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center: safeharborhelpskids.org/how-to-help/donate.html
Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance: app.moonclerk.com/pay/4wgezhruphxk
Taliesin Preservation:.taliesinpreservation.org/donate
Tone Madison (matching grant): tonemadison.com/donate
Underdog Pet Rescue: form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/underdog-pet-rescue/giving-tuesday-2025
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association ($5,000 match): uppersugar.org/donate
Urban Triage (RnB Night fundraiser social 5-8 pm, GlouGlou; tickets here): flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjM2NjQ1
Verona Area Community Theater: vact.org/donate-now-2
Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters: wisconsinacademy.org/make-donation
Wisconsin Bike Fed: wisconsinbikefed.org/support-bike-fed/
Wisconsin's Green Fire: wigreenfire.app.neoncrm.com/forms/10
Wisconsin Wetlands Association: host.nxt.blackbaud.com/adaptive-donor-form/?formId=24046898-f050-4e4c-9b5b-a205745c38b6&envid=p-NlA_81GrxEma_goWghf1Ug
Wisconsin Youth Company ($3,000 match): secure.qgiv.com/for/ewr8pv