Who is participating in GivingTuesday Madison 2025?

× Expand https://www.givingtuesday.org/ The logo for GivingTuesday on a blue background.

Since 2012, GivingTuesday has been designated around the world as "a day that encourages people to do good." While the focus tends to be on making a holiday season financial donation to a community nonprofit, that's not the only way to get involved; many organizations also are in need of volunteers. (Find the United Way volunteer page here and the Isthmus Volunteer Guide here.)

Here's a roundup of the Madison-area GivingTuesday participants in 2025 we've heard about so far. If your organization is participating in GivingTuesday, email calendar@isthmus.com to be added to this list.

100 Black Men of Madison: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WQW8MS9BSNRCG

Access Ability Wisconsin: accessabilitywi.org/donate

ACLU of Wisconsin: action.aclu.org/give/wi-donate

Aldo Leopold Foundation ($5,000 match): aldoleopold.org/donate/one-time-donation

ART House 360: arthouse360.com/donate

Arts For All Wisconsin: artsforallwi.org/support-us/donate-online

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin: Telethon 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with silent auction ending at 3 p.m.; find donation info at bikesforkidswi.org/2025telethon

Black Girl Magic: bgmesinc.harnessgiving.org/donate

Black Men Coalition Foundation: bmcdc.app.neoncrm.com/forms/givingtuesday2025

BlueStem Jazz: bluestemjazz.org/donate

Capital City Theatre: capitalcitytheatre.org/donations

Center for Media and Democracy: centerformediaanddemocracy.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html

Clean Lakes Alliance: cleanlakesalliance.org/friend-of-clean-lakes

Clean Wisconsin: secure.givelively.org/donate/clean-wisconsin-inc/giving-tuesday-2025

Common Cause in Wisconsin: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/common-cause-wisconsin-email-cultivation

Common Wealth Development: https://cwd.org/donate/

Cornucopia Arts & Wellness Center: donorbox.org/cornucopia-inc

Dane County Humane Society ($70,000 matching grant): donor.giveshelter.org/page/giving-tuesday-2025

Easterseals Wisconsin: eastersealswisconsin.com/donation/online-giving-form

Fair Wisconsin: secure.ngpvan.com/6REyMC-GlU2az2tYae3hJQ2

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness: ffbww.org/secureourwork

Friends of Noah-Wisconsin: friendsofnoah-wi.org/donate

Gathering Waters: Wisconsin's Alliance for Land Trusts ($10,000 match): gatheringwaters.org/givingtuesday/

GSAFE: e.givesmart.com/events/HH1 (plus Quilt Auction)

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County (hosting building tours through the day on Facebook): habitatdane.org/donate/donate-now

International Crane Foundation (matching grant): savingcranes.org/giving-tuesday-2025

Isthmus Community Media (matching grant): isthmus.com/support

Just Bach Concerts: justbach.org/donate-2

League of Women Voters of Dane County (Holiday Soiree and trivia 5 pm, Delta Beer Lab): lwvdanecounty.org/donate

League of Women Voters of Wisconsin: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MP7APZPXUZFAJ

Literacy Network ($5,000 match): wl.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E203814&id=43

LunART ($10,000 match): secure.qgiv.com/for/lunartinc

Lussier Community Education Center: lcecmadison.org/give

Madison 365 (double match):madison365.com/donate

Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens seed wish list: dreamlist.com/for/mafpg

Madison Cat Project: madisoncatproject.org/donate

Madison LakeWay Partners: madisonlakeway.org/support

Madison Public Library Foundation ($15,000 match): mplfoundation.org/give

Midwest Mujeres: donorbox.org/midwestmujeres?t=donor_wall#info

Morgridge Institute for Research (triple match): morgridge.org/give

The Moth: support.themoth.org/campaign/685629/donate

Operation Fresh Start ($2,500 match): operationfreshstart.org/donate

Porchlight ($10,000 match): wl.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E343331&id=1

The Progressive: progressive.org/?form=PGIVTU25

RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center (Women's Sports Trivia Night at 5 p.m., Bernell's): givebutter.com/rccgive

River Alliance of Wisconsin ($20,000 match): wisconsinrivers.org/givingtuesday

River Arts, Prairie du Sac: givebutter.com/zD18vX

Rooted: givebutter.com/rootedinjoy

RSVP of Dane County: rsvpdane.org/donate or by check: Please write “Giving Tuesday” in the memo line. Mail to RSVP of Dane County, 6501 Watts Road, Suite 250, Madison, WI 53719.

Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center: safeharborhelpskids.org/how-to-help/donate.html

Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance: app.moonclerk.com/pay/4wgezhruphxk

Taliesin Preservation:.taliesinpreservation.org/donate

Tone Madison (matching grant): tonemadison.com/donate

Underdog Pet Rescue: form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/underdog-pet-rescue/giving-tuesday-2025

Upper Sugar River Watershed Association ($5,000 match): uppersugar.org/donate

Urban Triage (RnB Night fundraiser social 5-8 pm, GlouGlou; tickets here): flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjM2NjQ1

Verona Area Community Theater: vact.org/donate-now-2

Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters: wisconsinacademy.org/make-donation

Wisconsin Bike Fed: wisconsinbikefed.org/support-bike-fed/

Wisconsin's Green Fire: wigreenfire.app.neoncrm.com/forms/10

Wisconsin Wetlands Association: host.nxt.blackbaud.com/adaptive-donor-form/?formId=24046898-f050-4e4c-9b5b-a205745c38b6&envid=p-NlA_81GrxEma_goWghf1Ug

Wisconsin Youth Company ($3,000 match): secure.qgiv.com/for/ewr8pv