Madison’s new homeless shelter is not yet open. Does demand already exceed its capacity?

× Expand Liam Beran The shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive is scheduled to open in spring 2026.

The new 250-bed men’s homeless shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive is still months from opening, but some are already concerned that the facility will not have enough beds to serve Madison’s growing population of individuals without shelter.

“The city needs a plan for what they're going to do when they open a shelter that's not big enough,” Brenda Konkel, executive director of Madison Street Medicine, a nonprofit that provides aid to those living on the streets, told Isthmus in August. “Where are the overflow 150 to 200 people gonna go?”

Porchlight Inc., a nonprofit providing low-cost housing and homeless services, currently operates a temporary shelter on Zeier Road on the city’s east side. That shelter has, at peak capacity, held more than 350 people. Volunteers conducting a January 2025 “point-in-time” count estimated that the total number of homeless people in Dane County is around 790.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in an Aug. 22 interview that while the number of beds in the Bartillon shelter compared to demand at the Zeier shelter is “a concern,” city officials determined that operating a shelter at a capacity above 250 beds would likely require constructing another shelter.

“It also, at the time, was sort of matched with our need, which, of course, has increased since then,” said Rhodes-Conway.

City officials viewed the 250-bed limit as “best practice” because of associated staff costs and security risks present in operating a high-capacity homeless shelter, says Linette Rhodes, Community Development Division manager.

Current shelter options in Madison are “open warehouse spaces,” Rhodes says, meaning many individuals are crowded on one floor. Feedback the city solicited from shelter users indicated that crowding can cause “a lot of noise and a lot of trauma,” she adds, so Bartillon was designed with two floors and multiple sleeping quarters, each of which would hold around 50 beds.

But those segmented rooms require more staff. And more beds in the Bartillon shelter would've also required adding a third floor, Rhodes says.

“[The shelter is] already going into 2026 with a $4.2 million operating budget. Adding another story and more beds would have increased that operating budget,” Rhodes says. “Between the city and the county and Porchlight that were at the table designing it together, adding that extra story and that extra capacity wasn't worth the risk of adding that extra operating [costs] when we're already so high.”