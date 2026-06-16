Wisconsin Democrats vet candidates for governor

× Expand Select quotes from Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

Wisconsin Democrats met last weekend to denounce President Trump and his policies, hear from candidates on the August primary and November general election ballots, and fire up the faithful.

They got this warning from the retiring leader of the party, two-term Gov. Tony Evers: Democrats must unite behind the winner of the Aug. 11 primary that will pick the Democratic nominee for governor to beat the presumptive Republican nominee, Congressman Tom Tiffany, on Nov. 3.

Tiffany has spent his seven years in Congress "saying no to Wisconsin and yes to Donald Trump," said Evers, who called the Republican "one of the most extreme members of the most extreme Republican parties of my lifetime."

Referring to his five wins in statewide elections — two for governor and three as superintendent of public instruction — in "battleground Wisconsin," Evers said, "I know how to win in Wisconsin. So take it from me: our Democratic candidate for governor will need every single one of us."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin told convention delegates that Democratic senators are "fighting back" against President Trump, although it's difficult because Republicans control both houses of Congress.

For example, Baldwin said, Democrats are using the Senate requirement that major bills must have 60 votes to be debated to block the president's push for a proposed national voter ID and require proof of citizenship to vote. Judges have also blocked the president's executive order trying to impose those changes.

Trump's attempt to limit voter access will not pass the Senate, Baldwin said. "There it will die."

Convention speeches by the Democratic candidates for governor are available at WisconsinEye, which needs money to continue operating.

But another way to meet the seven is to consider what potential short "elevator" speeches, outlining their backgrounds and governing goals, each would give. Here are their pitches from their respective campaign websites.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, of Milwaukee: "Donald Trump’s Washington has put Wisconsinites in a bind. Costs are skyrocketing, gas prices are through the roof, and tariffs are killing small businesses and family farms across the state. The deck is stacked in favor of billionaires while working families are left behind….

"Mandela Barnes will change that by getting things done the Wisconsin Way. The Wisconsin Way means bringing down costs, expanding BadgerCare and creating a public option, passing universal childcare, and freezing utility rates so working families across the state can actually make ends meet.”

Joel Brennan, former secretary of the state Department of Administration: "Wisconsin families deserve a governor who shows up, does the work and actually delivers....

"As Governor Evers' top cabinet official, Joel cleaned up eight years of Scott Walker's mismanagement — and built a nearly $4 billion surplus for Wisconsin. He knows what it means when the numbers don't add up. And he knows how to fix it."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley: "His father worked as an electrician and his mother worked in the service industry, while both battled addiction and mental health struggles. David never knew if he would come home from school to find his family's belongings on the curb due to another eviction, food in the kitchen, or the heat and lights still on.

"He learned early that hard work alone isn't always enough…. David Crowley's campaign is built on one goal: improving life for working Wisconsinites. That means modern solutions that create jobs, support families, and deliver opportunity in every zip code."

State Rep. Francesca Hong, of Madison: “Single mom. Restaurant Worker. Chef. Fighter for Wisconsin’s Working Families. We deserve leaders who care more about people than profits....where everyone has a seat, a say, and a fair shot at a better life…. A better Wisconsin is possible, and we all have a role in building it.”

Her policy goals include free school meals, universal child care, support for child care providers, "fully funded" public schools, and to "roll back" unfair voucher laws.

Missy Hughes, of Viroqua, former CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.: "Missy Hughes…helped grow Organic Valley to $1 billion in sales and, as head of Wisconsin’s Economic Development Corporation, worked with major companies to create thousands of jobs, supported 9,500 small businesses, and secured billions in investments from major companies….

"Missy’s running for governor to build a Main Street Economy that thrives for every Wisconsin worker, family and business."

State Sen. Kelda Roys, of Madison: "Kelda was born in Marshfield and spent her early years in rural Taylor County, where her family lived in a one room schoolhouse they remodeled. Her dad, who spent his career in law enforcement, her mom, a social worker, and her stepdad, an environmental lawyer, taught her to find the good in people, take every chance to help others, and follow her passion for public service….

"All Wisconsinites are worth fighting for — no matter who you are or where you’re from, you and your family deserve the freedom to thrive. That means lowering costs and raising wages, affordable health care, housing and childcare, and great public schools for every child.”

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, of Waukesha: “Sara has spent her life solving problems and getting things done. As an ER nurse, she worked night shifts to pay her way through college. As a CDC intelligence officer, she was on the first plane into New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. As a working mom of two, she juggled child care while taking care of her father with Alzheimer’s….

"[Sara's] running for governor because Wisconsin families are doing everything right and still getting squeezed. Health care costs are crushing people. Property taxes keep going up. Child care is unaffordable and unavailable. Sara knows how to fix these problems."

Wisconsin Democrats must pick one of the seven in just eight weeks.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.