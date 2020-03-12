Missed opportunity or wise nut stashing?

× Expand Getty Images/David Michael Miller

When the Legislative Fiscal Bureau came out with new state revenue estimates in late January projecting a surplus of more than $800 million over the two-year budget period, the response was somewhat predictable to politically savvy observers. Gov. Tony Evers proposed a plan for the windfall that included a healthy boost in K-12 education funding. The Republican-controlled state Legislature completely ignored that idea and instead passed a bill featuring a significant income tax cut. Evers wasn’t about to sign a bill that left schools high and dry, and in late February he vetoed the legislation. As a result of the impasse, the additional revenue remains uncommitted. Is that such a terrible thing? The answer depends on one’s priorities.

K-12 education advocates are understandably miffed that help is not on the way. Evers’ plan would have steered $122 million to schools, most of it for special education and mental health services. Special education funding in particular is a pain point for Wisconsin districts. A decade-long freeze was finally lifted in the current budget, but the state’s share of the burden is still hovering around its record low of 25 percent.

“We remain worst in the nation in how we fund special education,” says Heather DuBois Bourenane, executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network. “That is not something to be proud of. It’s infuriating that in this moment when the Legislature finally had the chance to recover some really critical aids that they know are desperately needed in our schools, they still put politics before what’s best for our kids.”

Meanwhile, tax haters are disappointed that the GOP income tax cut did not come to fruition. Unlike most of the tax cuts championed by state Republicans in recent years, the $224 million trim in the bill vetoed by Evers did not tilt toward higher earners. It would have benefited taxpayers across the income spectrum by increasing the state’s standard deduction. The Fiscal Bureau estimated that the average individual taxpayer would have seen a decrease of $106 in their state tax bill; married joint filers would have seen cuts averaging $145.

While a certain amount of disappointment and outrage about the impasse was inevitable, it’s not like we’ve flushed a winning lotto ticket down the toilet. That revenue is still expected to flow into the state’s coffers, and some fiscal analysts see a silver lining in all of this. Jason Stein, research director at the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, points out that the budget as it was passed in July would have dipped into reserves by the end of the current biennium. The surplus, assuming it materializes, can fill that gap.

“We were expecting to finish this current two-year budget with much less in reserves than we started with,” Stein says. “Instead, because of these improved revenue estimates, they should increase a little bit.”

While $861 million ($818 million in extra tax revenue, $20 million in other revenue, and $23 million in lower-than-expected appropriations) sounds like a lot of scratch, it’s a relatively small slice of the full $82 billion biennial budget.

“It’s over two years, so it’s not as big as it seems,” says Tamarine Cornelius, research analyst for the nonpartisan Wisconsin Budget Project, an initiative of Kids Forward. “It’s actually a fairly small fine-tuning when you think of the big picture of how much money the state is bringing in.” Cornelius also points out that the surplus is just a prediction, not cash in hand. The economy could tank next month due to, say, a viral pandemic, vaporizing the surplus by the time the next estimate comes out. “Forecasting is not an exact science,” Cornelius says.

Revenue forecasting and adjusting takes place regularly over the course of the budget cycle. Stein says the Fiscal Bureau typically revises revenue projections at specific strategic times of year: in January, when December holiday sales can be factored in; and in May, when information from April tax filings and payments can be considered.

“They did an estimate in January 2019, then revised it in May 2019, and those were the numbers used to put together the budget that was passed in July,” Stein says. “We’ve gotten two updates since then — one in October when the state put out its annual fiscal report based on the budget’s cash accounting, and then the January 2020 revision. And all along as we’re getting these updates, the numbers are ticking upward and are coming in better than expected.”

According to state law, when there’s a projected surplus, lawmakers are supposed to put half of the additional tax revenue into the “rainy day” fund, designed to protect the state against unexpected revenue shortfalls. Evers’ proposal did that, to the tune of $409 million. In addition to the $122 million for schools, he also proposed using $130 million of the projected surplus for property tax relief. Any remaining additional revenue would go into the state’s general fund.

The Legislature, to nobody’s surprise, never considered Evers’ plan, opting instead to come up with its own version. Like Evers’ proposal, the GOP bill put a significant share of the surplus, $285 million, into the rainy day fund. It also used another $100 million to pay down the state’s debt. The rest would have gone toward tax cuts — the broad-based income tax cut and a $45 million property tax cut for manufacturers. Critics of the bill noted that the property tax cut would come on top of an existing tax credit that already enables many manufacturers to pay next to nothing in income taxes. Naturally, education advocates were among those most angered by the bill, especially in light of the fact that state aid to public schools has not yet rebounded from the massive cuts enacted a decade ago, as the Budget Project noted in a January report.

So with both proposals out of play, what happens to all that money now? With the Assembly already adjourned and the Senate set to wind up its session in March, probably nothing. Barring the highly unlikely resumption of negotiations and a special legislative session to divvy up the windfall, half of the extra tax revenue will by default be deposited into the rainy day fund. The rest will sit in the general fund and be available when action on the 2021-23 biennial budget commences early next year, putting the state in strong fiscal shape with reserves at higher levels than has historically been the case. But public education boosters find little comfort in that.

“Why are we pretending it’s not a rainy day right now?” DuBois Bourenane asks. “When are we going to take that money and put it where it belongs, in the supports our kids deserve?”