Wisconsin Republicans will regroup at state convention

When Wisconsin Republicans hold the party’s annual convention later this month, there may be as much discussion of the past as there are calls to unify for next year’s elections for governor, attorney general, U.S. House and the state Legislature.

In addition to auditioning candidates for the 2026 campaigns, rank-and-file Republicans may have a few questions to ask state party leaders at the May 16-17 event in Rothschild.

Why, for example, did the party’s candidate for the state Supreme Court, conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel, lose big — by a 55% to 45% margin — in the April 1 election to Susan Crawford, a liberal Dane County judge?

Why was the Democratic Party fund-raising total of $29.4 million in the 2024 election cycle four times the $7.4 million the Republican Party raised, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign? That group also said Democratic legislative campaign committees raised $25.5 million; Republican committees, $19.1 million.

How will the state’s six U.S. House Republicans, who are expected to rally conventioneers, justify the controversial tariffs and other economic policies and executive orders of President Donald Trump? The Republican president will have been in office for four months on May 20.

And, why did state Republican Party leaders recently enact the first code of conduct and disciplinary process? It says local local party officials, members of the party’s executive committee, or party staffers could be removed for actions such as sexually, verbally or physically harassing fellow Republicans.

The new conduct code, condemned by some party leaders in Milwaukee and Oconto counties, requires officials who lead GOP county and congressional district organizations to work “in coordination to achieve the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s goals and mission.”

It follows the suspension of the Barron County Republican Party’s charter in 2023.

Under the new rule, if a complaint is filed, a party official accused of violating that standard could be removed by a three-fifths vote of the state party’s executive committee.

Those questions are one backdrop for the Republican Party’s “All Roads Lead to Wisconsin” convention at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild.

Convention delegates will convene in workshops, get a “Truth, Justice and the American Way” update from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson at a May 16 dinner, party at hospitality suites hosted by current leaders and potential 2026 candidates, and pray at a May 17 breakfast before considering party business that afternoon.

Republicans will also get a chance to meet potential candidates for governor. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann just announced that he plans to run. But will Congressmen Tom Tiffany and Bryan Steil, and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, also test their support?

Updating statewide Republicans on progress on the 2025-2027 state budget will be the party’s two Capitol leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu.

Some local Republicans have also recently questioned why a party leader in the Assembly, Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Petersen, recently voted with Democratic legislators to uphold new State Elections Commission rules governing behavior by poll observers.

When they are not reflecting on the past, Republican Party leaders will condemn Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for his and Universities of Wisconsin leaders’ support of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Evers, who Republicans have also criticized for advising state workers to not answer questions if they are confronted by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, has not said whether he will seek a third term next year.

At a Capitol hearing on an audit of state government’s DEI policies, Republican Sen. Eric Wimberger said they “cleverly and thinly veil discrimination by implying all people have implicit biases.”

GOP convention speakers leaders are likely to note that UW-Madison officials removed campus DEI chief LaVar Charleston in January for improperly approving lump-sum bonus payments, raises, and inappropriate travel and event expenses.

Republicans still convinced of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election will also note the resignation of Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, whose office failed to count 192 ballots in the November presidential election and didn’t report the error for more than a month.

Wisconsin Democrats, who hold their state convention June 15-16 in Wisconsin Dells, must pick a new party chair to succeed Ben Wikler, who has led the party since 2019.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.