Standing with Rafah

Protesters marked Nakba Day on the pedestrian bridge over Campus Drive on May 15.

The cars whiz by in a blur below the pedestrian bridge that spans Campus Drive on the west side of UW-Madison. There, a dozen people have dropped two banners: a large Palestine flag facing west and a “Free Gaza” sign facing east. One protester waves a smaller Palestinian flag.

It’s rush hour on May 15 and many of the drivers below honk in solidarity with the protesters, who have responded to a call from the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project to show unity with the people of Gaza, which was occupied by Israel from 1967 until 2005. Since “disengagement,” the area has been kept under siege by Israel. A densely populated area, Gaza is sometimes referred to as the world’s largest open-air prison.

Demonstrations there escalated on May 14 when the U.S. moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a city that both Palestinians and Israelis claim as their capital. In the past few weeks, Israeli soldiers have killed more than 100 Palestinian protesters and injured thousands.

One of the protest camps is in Rafah, and many of the dead and wounded came from there. Barbara Olson, coordinator of the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, says “we’re all very upset by the carnage, and we wanted to show that we don’t support the actions of our government in aiding and abetting the ongoing Nakba against Palestinians. That was why we chose Nakba Day for the protest.”

“ Nakba Day ,” commemorates the day after Israel was formed, which displaced more than 700,000 Palestinians.

“We didn’t need a big crowd on the bridge,” Olson adds. “The main point was to be visible to a large number of people.”

Tesla Barr, who is Jewish, is holding one end of the Palestinian flag. She came because of “sheer horror of what the Israeli army is doing to the mostly unarmed protesters at the Gaza border, including children. I felt [coming here] was the least I could do. I want to show solidarity for the protesters in Gaza, and show the world that we don’t support Israeli human rights violations. Especially as an American Jew, I feel a moral responsibility to speak out.”

Holding the other end of the same banner is Zeyad El Omari, who’s there with the rest of his family. His sister Hana, 20, is the youngest person here. “I feel like I’m educating people about something that needs to be on the front page of all the news,” she says. “I am Palestinian and my grandfather is from Jaffa,” which is in Israel.

Their father, Samir El Omari, is Palestinian American and their mother, Nevine El Nossery, is Egyptian American, an associate professor at UW-Madison and director of the Middle East Studies Program . El Nossery believes that the people of Madison are open-minded enough to learn about what is going on in Palestine. “I felt that I had to convey my disdain because of this outrageous situation that Palestinians face,” she says.

Zeyad compares the situation to Apartheid South Africa. He grills me, an Israeli American, about why Israelis engage in such bloodshed. I visited a month ago, and I report about the steady shift to the right and about the young people I know or read about, products of the right-wing government’s education system, who are not able to see Palestinians as anything but enemies and terrorists. Neither Zeyad nor I feel optimistic about the situation there.

Several pedestrians walk by looking curiously. A bike rider stops to thank the protesters “for all that you do.” A woman sees the protesters and parks her car off of Campus Drive just to chat with them.

Not all of motorists are supportive — El Nossery reports that one driver gives her the finger.

As the action comes to an end at 6 p.m., the protesters neatly fold their banners, talk about upcoming protests and hug goodbye.

Hana expresses some hope. “Surprisingly a lot of people responded in a positive way,” she says.

“It was a great,” Olson says. “It beats swearing at the TV.”

Nakba: an Arabic word meaning “Catastrophe.” Nakba Day is commemorated annually on May 15, the day after Israel’s Independence Day. It marks the displacement of Palestinians that accompanied the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.

Rafah: a Palestinian city and refugee camp in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Its population of over 150,000 is mainly Palestinian refugees.