‘Who ya gonna call?’

× Expand Judith Davidoff ‘The car became my idea of a business card,’ says Scotty Rorek, a psychic medium.

Scotty Rorek says the pandemic taught everyone a hard — but liberating — lesson: “Life is fleeting so why don’t we enjoy it more?” For him, that meant the time was right to come out.

Rorek bought a 2005 white Dodge Caravan and transformed it into a replica of the iconic Ectomobiles used in the popular Ghostbusters movies, complete with roof rack, green lights, yellow caution tape and proton pack. It was Rorek’s announcement to the world that he is a psychic, able to see and communicate with the dead. “It was really something I’ve always wanted my whole life,” says Rorek, 56, as he proudly shows me around the car.

His friend, who owns a printing company, produced most of the stickers for the car; one of his sons did the painting. Rorek’s license plate, “ECTO22,” contains his “spiritual number.” When it was time to print the Ghostsbusters logo for the hood of the car, Rorek suggested it be at least two feet in diameter. “Why can’t it be 22 inches?” his friend asked. The logo now measures 22 x 22 inches.

Rorek says he knew from a young age that he could see ghosts, but was bullied when he talked about it. So he kept his powers quiet for years. The original Ghostbusters movie, which came out in 1984, was life-changing for Rorek, who was in college at the time. “It actually made me feel normal,” he says. “Here there were men being able to see ghosts and being able to help people with it.”

He offers a variety of services through his business, Scotty Rorek Psychic Medium, including readings, wellness coaching and wedding officiating. “I am available to help you with your personal decisions and struggles,” he says on his website. “I will use guidance from spirits to help devise plans to lead a more successful and happy life.”

Rorek is joined in this work by his wife, Terri Weiss Rorek. About eight years ago she founded Psychics Unite, a group whose aim is to provide personal development to working psychics and those in training, and to advance understanding and acceptance of “psychic perception.”

Rorek lives in DeForest and drives his Ectomobile everywhere. “The car became my idea of a business card,” he says.

“Wherever we go people want to talk about it,” he adds. People also want to talk about their own experiences seeing ghosts and about death. “They see somebody driving a ghost car and think, ‘I’m sure he will listen to my story.’ And I do. I believe them.

“I think the coolest thing about it is the fact that we are helping way more people now…. People are feeling okay to come out and talk about it.”

He says he assures those he counsels that, particularly upon death, spirits will visit. “Too many people are frightened by that,” he says. “I help people in death; the spirits are waiting for us to move across. We just have to be willing to listen.”

Rorek firmly believes there is an afterlife and that his brand of spirituality doesn’t discriminate who gets to enjoy it. “We just believe it’s available to everybody. No rules. Just be the loving soul that you are and you’ll get there.”

1984-2023

Five movies in the Ghostbusters series in 39 years

$944,439,440

Combined worldwide box office gross for all released films

1959

Year of the Cadillac ambulance used as the Ectomobile, or Ecto-1, in the first Ghostbusters film

1975 Cadillac

The model of the Ectomobile in the original script

$4,800

Amount Dr. Ray Stantz paid for the Ecto-1 in the original movie