Spring 2026 Primary Isthmus voter guide

Three Dane County board races — in Middleton, Mazomanie and north Madison — have primaries on Feb. 17. The top two candidates in those races will advance to the spring election, slated for April 7.

This guide to the Spring 2026 primary election breaks down what voters need to know, whether they plan to vote early or on Election Day. We have included websites where voters can find out their polling place and see what’s on their ballot. With this resource citizens should have what they need to exercise their right to vote, and there should be no surprises at the ballot box.

Dane County Circuit Court

Three candidates are running for Branch 1 of the Dane County Circuit Court. Incumbent Judge Ben Jones, appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in 2025, is being challenged by Nathan Wagner, a business and family law attorney in Madison, and Huma Ahsan, founder of Madison Immigration Law and former chief justice of the Court of Appeals of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

Dane County Board of Supervisors

Incumbent Supv. Tommy Rylander, who works for the state Department of Human Services, faces two challengers — Sean Burke, a marketing specialist, and Otis Harris Jr., founder and principal of leadership consulting firm PushedN2Destiny LLC. — for his District 12 seat, which represents areas near the Dane County Regional Airport.

Former Supv. April Kigeya resigned from her District 15 seat, representing Madison and part of southern Middleton, in December. Rick Cruz, a consultant for the state Department of Public Instruction, Amy Larson, a Middleton resident, and Anthony Nino Amato, a former Madison alder, are running for the seat.

Incumbent Supv. Michele Doolan, a professional cosmetologist, faces two challengers, Aaron Linas, a Cross Plains resident, and Nathan McGree, a resident of the town of Vermont, for her District 28 seat, which represents western Dane County including Black Earth and Mazomanie.

Voting on Election Day

I’m already registered

If you’re already registered to vote, you can show up to vote in-person on Election Day, Feb. 17. MyVote WI has a tool to check whether you’re registered and at what address. You can also check where your polling place is and what’s on your ballot. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You will need to bring a photo ID, which does not need to show your current address.

You can also prepare and bring notes about who you want to vote for into the booth. You can take and share photos of yourself voting, but cannot show your marked ballot to others. If you have a disability, you can vote “curbside” in your vehicle or at the entrance to the polling place, with the assistance of poll workers.

I need to register

If you’re not registered to vote, you can register at your polling place on Election Day. In order to register, you will need proof of residence. The Madison City Clerk’s Office maintains a list of what counts as valid proof of residence, such as pay stubs or a bank statement, which can be shown in either paper or electronic form. UW-Madison and Madison College students can verify their residence through their student center portals (UW | Madison College). MG&E customers can login to their account and show their electronic utility bill.

Online and mail registration end on Jan. 28, but voters who still need to register can do so in person at their municipal clerk’s office until 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 or register at the polls on Election Day. State law prevents residents from registering to vote on the Saturday, Sunday or Monday before the election.

Voting Before Election Day

I’m already registered

Vote by mail: If you are registered to vote, you can request an absentee ballot and return the completed ballot by mail or in-person to your municipal clerk. Your request for an absentee ballot must be received by your municipal clerk by 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, and your completed ballot must be received by your municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day for it to count.

If you return your absentee ballot by mail, plan to send it at least one week before Election Day to ensure it gets delivered. You can also bring your completed ballot to your polling place on Election Day.

Vote early in-person: Early in-person voting, also called in-person absentee voting, runs Feb. 3 through Feb. 15. To vote early in person, you will need to bring a photo ID. The City Clerk’s Office maintains a list of in-person absentee voting locations and the hours they are open.

I need to register

Register in person: You can register to vote at any in-person absentee voting location until Feb. 15. In order to register, you will need to bring proof of residence. The Madison City Clerk’s Office maintains a list of what counts as valid proof of residence, such as a pay stub or a bank statement, which can be shown in either paper or electronic form. UW and Madison College students can verify their residence through their student center portals (UW | Madison College). MG&E customers can login to their account and show their electronic utility bill.

Register online or by mail: Online and mail registration closes on Jan. 28, per a state law that only allows in-person registration for 20 days before an election.

Other Frequently Asked Questions

I don’t have a photo ID. How do I get one?

The city maintains a list of the documentation you will need to apply for a voter ID, including proof of citizenship, residence, identity, and name and date of birth.

The Dane County Voter ID Coalition — a collaboration between the League of Women Voters Dane County and the Dane County NAACP — is helping voters get IDs ahead of the election, providing transportation and help with the application at two Madison DMV locations. If you have more questions, you can call or text the Voter Helpline at 608-285-2141.

Where do I vote? What is going to be on my ballot?

Find where to vote here. See what will be on your ballot here.

Can I return my ballot via drop box?

The Wisconsin Supreme Court restored the ability to return absentee ballots to an absentee ballot drop box in July 2024. In the city of Madison, you can drop your ballot off at any of the city’s 14 fire stations or at the Elver Park shelter. A full list of Madison drop box locations is available here.

Who is funding the candidates?

Dane County candidate finance forms are available here.

