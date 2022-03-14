Not once, but twice

In late February, Isthmus obtained a copy of the Madison Police Department’s internal investigation of the lieutenant caught having sex in his squad car while parked at Blain’s Farm & Fleet. Lt. Reginald Patterson resigned in November after being placed on administrative leave for two months while he was being investigated. The incident came to light after a bystander’s video of Patterson caught in the act was posted online in September.

The police department’s Professional Standards and Internal Affairs office concluded Patterson committed 10 infractions that violated city and police code of conduct rules. It also revealed for the first time that the lieutenant had consensual sex with the same woman — in a squad car — on two occasions, both at the Farm & Fleet parking lot. Patterson copped to the incident caught on video but repeatedly claimed he had sex in his work vehicle just the one time. The woman captured on camera completely naked told investigators that the pair also had sex in Patterson’s squad several week earlier.

A separate investigation conducted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office found Patterson did not violate any criminal statutes. MPD’s internal affairs department concluded otherwise. The lead investigator sustained a count of “unlawful conduct” against Patterson, stating she believed the lieutenant was guilty of disorderly conduct.