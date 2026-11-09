Nonprofit ski club MadNorSki gets creative

× Expand Carrie Eaton The 2023 Elver Park Trail Run. The yearly Elver Park Trail Run raises funds and gets everyone in shape, snow or no snow.

The Madison Nordic Ski Club or MadNorSki is a dynamic, nonprofit club. But as Madison’s winters have gotten warmer, the club has had to get creative to cope with middling snow conditions — or no snow at all.

Longtime board member and former board president Carrie Eaton has seen the club roll with snow conditions that have been, as she puts it, challenging. With the warming climate, Eaton says, the club has “embraced the idea of being a year-round club. There's a saying that ‘skiers are made in the summer.’ With that in mind, we’ve been offering a whole suite of off-snow events, from rollerskiing to Nordic walking and hikes.”

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The club, started in 1981, charges relatively modest yearly dues (a family membership runs $60) and also raises money through races, its Ski Swap, adult and youth skiing lessons, and donations. The Elver Park Trail Run — intentionally snowless and upcoming on Nov. 7 — is one of those fundraisers. It currently has more than 500 members. The club is run by volunteers, with the exception of a part time executive director (currently open) and stipends for the middle and high school coaches.

According to data from the Global Historical Climatology Network, Madison experienced an average of 115 days of snow cover per year from 1986 to 1995. From 2016 to 2025, that dropped to an average of 77 days. Ironically, the average amount of snowfall hasn’t been that different, even increasing slightly, but now it more often comes in large storms and melts quickly. Even if the snow doesn’t go away completely, it’s often not deep enough to groom tracks for skiers.

"We're fortunate to have access to machine-made snow," says Eaton. “Thanks to our cooperation with Middleton’s CXC Outdoor Community Center, our winter programs have access to snowy trails even when natural snow isn't an option.”

In some ways, Eaton reflects, that’s made its junior programs stronger.

“Many of our skiers find that practicing and training on the sometimes trickier machine-made snow helps them thrive when real snow falls,” says Eaton. “Every year our middle school and high school teams compete in the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League race series and state championships, where more than 30 teams compete statewide,” and MadNorSki competitors have had strong finishes against teams from up north.

MadNorSki also works with the Madison Parks Department to coordinate grooming and discuss logistics regarding tracking and trail maintenance. The club instigated a recent renaming of all the trails to help with providing directions to emergency services. “We figured if someone got hurt and called 911, there’d be no way to describe where they are,” says Eaton. The city is also adding markers with GPS coordinates to assist EMS, as well as skiers and hikers who find themselves lost, thanks to a club initiative.

Tamara Bryant, former executive director of MadNorSki, says that the members of the club are deeply connected to the natural world. Rather than encouraging people to drive north, creating more emissions, she encourages people to be a little less picky about snow conditions. “If we have snow here in the area, great, let’s ski on it! It might not be the best snow ever, but it gets you outside,” says Bryant.