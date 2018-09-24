Trump voter helps Madison liberal

I inherited my father’s aptitude for things mechanical, which is to say I have none.

My dad tried to fix his own cars, not because he enjoyed it or because he was good at it, but I suppose to save a few bucks. He’d mess around under the hood for hours on a Saturday until our neighbor, Joe, would wander over and rescue him. Joe was a mechanic by profession, but my father would never ask him to help. My guess is that that was in part out of pride and in part out of politeness, not wanting to ask Joe to work for free on his day off.

For his part, Joe didn’t seem to mind helping out, but he’d let my dad get as far as he could on his own before intervening and even then he’d use a light touch. “Well, Johnny,” he’d say. “If a guy would get a wrench under here, maybe…” And before you knew it the problem was solved.

So, last month I bought my first boat, if you don’t count kayaks and rowboats, and this had disaster written all over it. It’s a used Starcraft fishing boat that I bought from a marina in Eagle River where the owner went on at length about his vote for Donald Trump. In two lengthy visits to his marina we got a pretty good sense of his politics, his view of life and how he ran the place, which is to say well. The guy was the consummate crusty engaged small business owner, barking at his employees over one detail after another. But his long-term employees, two of which were his sons-in-law, would razz him or bark back. It seemed like a healthy, happy work place filled with competent people who liked their jobs.

When he found out we were from Madison and that I was a recovering politician, I offered to pay 20 percent more just to make amends. He ended up giving us a 15 percent discount I guess because he liked Dianne. For those of you in “The Resistance” who will be appalled that I gave my business to a Trump voter and who believe we should shun or at least argue with all these folks, well, we disagree. I found him to be a likable guy and I’ll take the 15 percent. And I hope that he came away thinking that he met two Madison liberals who were just misguided but not really bad people.

But here’s what you have to know about boats with outboard motors: the boat itself is an afterthought. It’s the motor that matters. Mine is a 50-horsepower Johnson. Beyond that I know nothing.

So when the weather cleared up here in the UP Dianne and I took the boat down to the public landing to launch it. Since we had never done this before I made it a point to go in the late afternoon when I figured there wouldn’t be anybody around. I didn’t want witnesses to my incompetence. And at first I got my wish. The big gravel parking lot was empty.

Have you ever tried to back a trailer carrying a 16-foot boat into a boat launch? It’s not easy, especially when you don’t know what you’re doing. Dianne and I were in the middle of screwing this up when a big pickup followed by an old camper came roaring down into the parking lot and happy people spilled out to look at the lake. Witnesses. Damn it. We considered just driving off and giving up.

Then, seeing our distress, an older guy (older than me, I mean) came wandering over and started to make conversation. We could tell that he wanted to help but was too polite to come right out and tell us what to do. Finally, he said, “Well, I think I could get that in the water for you.”

We were more than happy to accept. We jumped out of the car, turned it over to him and within all of a minute he had expertly deposited our boat into the lake.

But then things got worse. I had to get my 50 hp Johnson motor started. Over and over I went through the procedure the Trump voter had taught me, but the thing kept stalling out. After about six attempts the same guy who had put my boat in the water gently offered to help. “I used to mess around with these small motors a long time ago,” he said.

I wasn’t going to resist. I moved to the back of the boat and removed the cowling on the motor, which is about the only thing I knew how to do with it. He pointed out a little obscure screw that adjusted how much fuel flowed into the engine. “Maybe you’re not getting enough fuel after you release the choke. We could just tighten that a half a turn if you don’t mind.”

I didn’t and we did. It didn’t quite work. After another 20 minutes of adjustments here and there and half turns of this and that, the thing started and kept humming.

It turned out that guy’s name is Rick Wright and he told me that he’s a distant relative of the Wright brothers. He and his wife and their daughter, son-in-law and young grandsons were travelling the county. They’re from Utah and Arizona.

Unlike the guy we bought the boat from, Rick Wright did not wear his politics on his sleeve and, though I wanted to know, it seemed impolite to ask about it. But given where they were from I figure there was a better than 50 percent chance that he, too, voted for Trump. If so, I don’t care. Without him, we’d still be at that landing trying to figure out how to maneuver our boat into the lake.

Like my dad’s neighbor, Joe, Rick Wright was an unassuming, competent guy who would help a stranger out of an embarrassing jam and do it with gentleness and good humor. And while I’m not sure about his politics, I actually want to think he was a Trump voter because the main problem we have right now, as I see it, isn’t the evilness of the other side, but the rigidness of our positions and our unwavering belief in our own righteousness.

Maybe the way out of the current mess is to stop seeing the other side in caricatures of polling data and trying to understand them as human beings.