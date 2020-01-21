Mike Huebsch is giving Tony Evers a chance for a do-over.

Huebsch was appointed to one of the three seats on the Public Service Commission by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. He recently announced that he’s stepping down a year early from his six-year term. He is not saying what his plans are, but no one should be surprised if he ends up working in the industry he once regulated.

Huebsch exits through the revolving door about a year after Rebecca Valcq entered. Gov. Tony Evers appointed the career utility lawyer to be the PSC chair. It should surprise no one that her first major decision was to side with the utilities to build a massive power line through the beautiful and sensitive Driftless region in southwest Wisconsin.

That decision in what is known as the Cardinal-Hickory case is being challenged in court on the grounds that Valcq and Huebsch had conflicts of interest, Valcq for her utility ties and Huebsch because he is the PSC’s representative to a Midwest utility alliance that advocated for the line.

As I’ve written before, Evers blundered by appointing a person with such an obvious and extreme conflict of interest to the PSC. Even if you believe that she will follow the governor’s lead on most things, she has already recused herself from 24 cases where she has a conflict. What’s the point of making an appointment to a vital position if your appointee has to sit on the sidelines that often?

It’s also not surprising that Valcq is one of a handful of Evers’ appointees to be confirmed by the Republican state Senate. Of course, she is.

In fairness to Valcq she did vote against a natural gas plant in Superior that was strongly opposed by environmental groups, but the plant was approved on a 2-1 vote.

So now with Huebsch moving on, Evers gets a chance to do better. The obvious thing to do is to balance Valcq with an advocate for consumers and the environment. It would still be two against one as the conservative Ellen Nowak was reappointed to a new six-year term in December 2018 just as Walker was leaving office. Doesn’t Walker belong to the very same party that said that Barack Obama had no right to appoint a Supreme Court justice a full year before he left office? Doesn’t that seem hypocritical to you?

But I digress. Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, would make a great choice. Or what about retired Rep. Spencer Black, my old boss? Black had a sterling record on behalf of consumers and the environment.

But of course a Senate that was quick to confirm Valcq, an appointee with a raging conflict of interest in favor of big utilities, would balk at and maybe even reject an appointee with a clear bias in favor of ratepayers. Under Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, any sense of fair play left the building a long time ago.

So, as I’ve suggested before, what about a judge? After all, the PSC is or should be a quasi-judicial body. Any reasonably intelligent person can pick up the arcane details of utility regulation. What’s needed is the ability to evaluate and weigh evidence and to fairly apply the law to an individual case. That’s what judges do.

I might suggest state Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg, but given that she ran twice for the state Supreme Court with Democratic backing, she wouldn’t stand any better chance of confirmation than Content or Black.

But a retired judge, with a low profile and no interest in passing through the revolving door into a cushy job at a utility, would be even better. What about retired Appeals Court judges like Paul Lundsten or Paul Higginbotham?

The deck in Wisconsin is already stacked in favor of utilities and their investors. Other Midwestern states spend, on average, seven times more on ratepayer advocacy than we do. Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois even have state agencies dedicated to representing ratepayers in utility cases.

The last thing we should have expected a Democratic governor to do was to tilt the playing field even more in favor of the utilities, yet that’s exactly what Evers did in his first PSC appointment. Let’s hope he makes up for it this time.