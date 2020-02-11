Among my many character flaws is a tendency to be contrary. If I find myself on a bandwagon my first instinct is to leap to the pavement, usually resulting in significant injury to my popularity.

So while the rest of the world hates on the Iowa caucuses, I rise to their defense.

First off, this year’s mess was only partially a function of the caucus structure itself; it was mostly a function of a technical glitch in the reporting system. To listen to national media reports you’d think that doing the math to figure out which candidates got 15 percent was akin to mapping the human genome. You would think that the task of reporting three numbers for each precinct was like learning calculus taught in Mandarin while trying to solve the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle. The process isn’t that hard. The processing of the results was the problem.

Moreover, the coding error in the reporting app was the work of the unfortunately named ragtag software outlet Shadow. And Shadow, it turns out, is connected to a network of shadowy consultancies leading back to the national Democratic Party and associated operatives. It was not Iowa born and bred. It was a debacle with its roots elsewhere.

By the way, the mess emanating from the national party is now making everyone nervous about the convention in Milwaukee this summer. Operatives from New Jersey who were running the thing have been summarily dismissed amid allegations of a toxic work environment.

But even if everything had come off smoothly, Iowa is still demographically different from the country as a whole. Isn’t that a problem? Well, no, it’s an advantage that I’ll explain in a minute. But the fact that Iowa skews older and whiter has not resulted in shutting down diverse candidates. Iowa was the slingshot that propelled Barack Obama to the presidency and now it has boosted the first openly gay candidate in Pete Buttigieg. Senators Kamala Harris and Corey Booker and former Obama cabinet secretary Julian Castro all dropped out well before the caucuses amid weak national polling and fundraising numbers, not having anything to do with Iowa.

You can make a case that winning Iowa was more significant for Obama precisely because the state is so white. His victory went a long way toward erasing doubts that a black man could win where he needed to. The same may hold true for Buttigieg, who showed that an openly gay man could win in a socially conservative part of the country.

And that older, whiter, more blue-collar demographic is also a good thing because it is much closer to the states that Democrats have to win: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The demographic makeup that really matters is not the nation as a whole, but the nation as it looks through the lens of the Electoral College. It’s likely that the Democratic nominee, whoever that is, will once again win the popular vote this year because they’ll run up numbers in places like California and New York. But winning Wisconsin by 5,000 votes is much more important than winning California by five million.

Even if I’ve convinced you that Iowa is a good place to start a presidential nominating process you might still say that they should move to a regular primary. I like the caucus system. Neighbors get together and have at least some discussion. They try to persuade those whose candidate didn’t make the ever-so-hard-to-calculate 15 percent threshold to move to their side. It’s like ranked choice voting combined with a neighborhood meeting. And, if you’re a Madison liberal, next to kale there just aren’t two more wonderful things than ranked choice voting and neighborhood meetings.

Finally, if you’re a Wisconsinite, it’s a mystery to me why you would want the nominating process to move away from a neighboring state. Because of the Iowa caucuses it’s mandatory for presidential candidates and national media to camp out just down the road for the better part of two years. The most powerful people in the country are forced to pay some attention to the Midwest. For an extended period of time flyover country must be touched down in. You really want to give that up?

Look, I’ll admit that the Iowa caucuses were a mess this year and that previous caucuses haven’t been all that smooth either. There are, in fact, fundamental problems in any system that involves human beings moving around in a room while other human beings try to count them depending on where they are standing at a given moment. The app debacle and the frenzied media attention to it all made things much worse.

Conventional voting systems are more accurate and, of course, caucuses would never work for general elections. A general election conveys actual power and so every vote has to be counted. But a state primary is essentially advice offered to one party or the other about which candidates might be more viable. A general election is definitive; a primary is one part of an ongoing conversation.

Despite the confusion we clearly know that Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg essentially tied and that Joe Biden finished fourth. Sanders is durable, Buttigieg is the moderate insurgent and Biden is in trouble. It really doesn’t matter who got a tenth of a point more or less.

For a party grappling with choosing its own nominee where conversation, persuasion and the ability to make second and third choices is particularly important, it seems to me that the caucus system’s advantages in fluidity outweigh its flaws in accuracy. Yes, they’re messy. Just like democracy.