Jazz on State is back

Tony Castenada Latin Jazz Band Cathy Sullivan has tapped Tony Castañeda's Latin Jazz Group and other Madison favorites to perform at her jazz series on State Street.

Many downtown business owners, boosters and jazz fans were disappointed recently when the organizers of the popular Jazz at Five series announced that the weekly August event would move from the top of State Street to McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. The organizers indicated that the change might be permanent.

Enter Cathy Sullivan, the former co-owner of the Puzzle Box. Sullivan was founder of Jazz at Five in 1993 and she was executive director for 15 years. She also worked for the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium as a program consultant for five years.

Sullivan had been thinking about putting together another outdoor jazz series even before the announcement, but the news about Jazz at Five got her even more motivated. “I had been thinking about it for years and then I read your article and that really fired me up,” said Sullivan, referring to a brilliant column by long-time Isthmus blogger Citizen Dave.

In just a matter of weeks she has put together a star-filled lineup of musicians and worked with city staff to get the necessary approvals.

On Wednesday she got city sign-off on the street use permits to bring Jazz on State to the same venue at the corner of Capitol Square and State Street. The program will run on Wednesdays, Aug. 4, 11 and 18.

Here's the lineup: Gerri DiMaggio Quintet and Hanna Jon Taylor (pending) on Aug. 4, Tony Castañeda's Latin Jazz Group on Aug. 11, Leo Sidran and Friends with special guest Ben Sidran on Aug.18. All performances will start at 5:30 p.m. and should wrap up by 8 p.m.

And, yes, you’ll be able to find food and a beverage, but not from Sullivan. “I'm not going to apply for a Class B Beer/Picnic license,” she said. “Instead I’ll work with businesses in the 100 and 200 block and the Square to serve attendees. My goal is to help these struggling businesses, rather than compete with them with our own beer stand.”

The event will be free, but attendees can make a donation for a chair and Sullivan is looking for business and individual sponsors. Contact Sullivan at jazzonstate@gmail.com.

Take that Fitchburg.

[Editor's note: This article was corrected to note scheduling changes in the jazz series lineup and some biographical information on Cathy Sullivan.]