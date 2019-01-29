Madison takes over the Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that come the 2021 season, Miller Park will be no more. The stadium will still be there, but it will then change its name to American Family Field or something along those lines.

Miller’s naming rights option runs out after the 2020 season and so the Brewers ended up selling the new rights to AmFam. Southeast Wisconsin taxpayers, who footed the bill for half the stadium costs, can expect to see approximately none of the new naming rights money. Just sayin’.

Miller Beer is an iconic Milwaukee name while American Family is a quintessential Madison brand. This might only be the start of the Madisonization of the Brewers.

The racing sausages may add a vegan option.

The bag toss games in the parking lot tailgate parties will be replaced by kubb.

Plastic pink flamingos will grace the top of each foul pole.

Losing teams will still be presented with a participation trophy in post-game ceremonies.

The traditional singing of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” will be replaced by “Jump Around.”

During the seventh inning stretch, fans will be invited to pull out their yoga mats and do some poses.

Relief pitchers will be required to use Bublr, Milwaukee’s bike-sharing system, to ride in from the bullpen.

Fans will be given ballots so that they can direct a portion of the 50/50 raffle to go not to some nameless charity the team wants, but to the cause of their choice.

Residents of some Madison neighborhoods may now file official complaints about light and sound drifting into their peaceful homes from 80 miles away.

The Madison Landmarks Commission will consider declaring Bob Uecker an official historic landmark. As such he can never be torn down.