A budget by Christmas?

I’ll make you a bet. We won’t have a state budget before the snow flies. But wait. In three out of four years we get our first measurable snow in November. That’s too early. I’ll bet the governor won’t sign a new two-year budget until Santa is making final safety checks on the sleigh. (Don’t worry. Boeing assures him everything is just fine.)

As of this writing it’s not even a sure bet that the Republicans can get a budget passed through their own caucus in the Senate. Two ultra-conservative senators, Steve Nass of Whitewater and David Craig of Big Bend, have said the budget passed by the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee spends too much. With all 14 Senate Democrats united against the plan because, among other reasons, it spends too little, only one more of the 19 Republicans needs to bolt and the budget in its current form can’t pass that house. Republicans hold a rigged and gerrymandered 63-36 majority in the Assembly, so a handful of far right-wingers (I mean even further right than the super conservative center of that caucus) can’t get their way there, but it doesn’t matter. One house can hold up the whole process.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is wisely holding his cards close to his vest. He hasn’t indicated if he would sign the JFC version while using his ample line item veto pen or veto the entire document, which, according to Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang, has never happened. Evers will get pressure from his liberal base to nix the whole thing and hold out for better. Maybe he should because the Republicans aren’t giving him much and anything they might do to appease their most conservative members is likely to increase chances that Evers will make them start from scratch.

You could certainly make a case that this budget is better than what we would have gotten if Scott Walker were still governor. Evers prioritized fixing roads, sending more money to local school districts, and a middle class tax cut. He got some of what he wanted in all three cases. And, in fact, the Republicans did do one thing that was even better than what Evers proposed when they opened the door to a per-vehicle-miles-travelled tax in the transportation budget. That’s the fairest way to pay for roads because it’s not based on how much gas you use but how much you actually use the roads.

Still, there was a lot of progressive policy in Evers’ budget that got axed by the Republicans. A partial list would include:

Acceptance of federal Medicaid expansion money that would save the state $320 million in the next biennium and, Evers claims, could leverage another $1.6 billion in support for health care.

A substantial increase in the UW System budget. The Republicans didn’t offer any more than they probably would have under Walker.

An increase in the minimum wage.

A nonpartisan legislative redistricting commission.

Liberalization of marijuana laws.

Higher taxes on manufacturers and high-earning individuals.

Driver’s licenses for undocumented migrants.

A cap on enrollment at voucher schools.

You can rightly claim that some of that is non-fiscal policy that doesn’t belong in the budget anyway, but then I’d rightly ask you to join me in the real political world. Every cycle the governor and the Legislature (regardless of which party controls what branch) play the same game. The Joint Finance Committee asks the Legislative Fiscal Bureau for a list of policy items in the governor’s proposal. Then they express shock (shock!) that the governor has so brazenly manipulated the system as they vote to remove them en masse. Pictures are taken. Holy cards are printed. Then several weeks later, usually in the dead of night during their last session, Joint Finance members sneak in a bunch of their own policy items. So, as a matter of principle, pure policy shouldn’t be in the budget, but it always is, so why shouldn’t it be progressive policy?

Whenever the Republicans get around to sending Evers something, if I were part of Evers’ base, I guess I’d want him to veto the whole damn thing. It’s very unlikely that they’ll give him enough to work with in order for him to use his line item veto to any great effect. For one thing he can’t use his otherwise powerful veto pen to increase spending, which is what he would want to do in most cases.

But here’s the problem with that strategy: there just isn’t much the Republicans really want. After all, they’ve run all of state government for eight years. They’ve created the status quo. Change is not their friend. Compromise is only possible when each side gets and gives up some of what it wants. When one side doesn’t want anything they have little incentive to move.

To make matters worse (or better, depending on how you want to look at it) state government will just chug along under the current spending plan. It doesn’t shut down as part of the federal government does when there is an impasse. The only thing that will start to add pressure is the cries of local government officials who will need the various state aid numbers to fill out their budgets in the fall. But the locals could probably finesse that by using the same amounts they got last year. In fact, that would be a smart ploy on their part since it would put pressure on state government to not cut those aid programs since that would force them to run deficits next year.

So let’s summarize. We’ve got a governor who got only crumbs from the Republican-controlled Legislature and so will get pressure to demand more. And we’ve got a legislative majority with little incentive to move toward him. In fact, they have some radicals who want to move even further in the opposite direction.

With a negotiated solution unlikely, Evers’ best bet might be to go over the Republicans’ heads. Veto the whole budget. Then take the most popular item, which would be the Medicaid money (it has 70 percent support in the Marquette Law School poll), and barnstorm around the state beating the bejesus out of Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald over that issue. You could even sweeten it by taking the $320 million savings and splitting it between more support for public schools and an even deeper middle-class income or property tax cut.

If Evers did that maybe we could have a budget that does not set a new state record for tardiness. According to Lang, that record is held by the 1971 legislature, which passed the budget on Oct. 27 of that year.