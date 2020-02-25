Cars are a problem for cities. They clog streets and discourage pedestrians and cyclists. In some cities, though thankfully not Madison, ribbons of superhighway slash through downtowns, creating blight and separating neighborhoods. And when they’re not moving, which is most of the time, cars take up space. Surface parking lots and ramps are dead zones of ugliness and low property values.

So when Silicon Valley types started talking about combining self-driving, automated vehicles with ride-sharing services, people like me got excited about what that could mean for cities. Now, it’s time for those of us who were bullish on the self-driving future to face a growing unfortunate realization. Far from solving the car problem, automated vehicles might just make things worse.

But first let’s consider the vision, which was beautiful. As described by Zipcar founder Robin Chase, city dwellers would give up their own cars and opt for subscriptions to less expensive and more convenient ride-sharing services. We would use an app on our cell phones to call up a car, which would arrive, already carrying other passengers but without a driver. The car would drop us off at our destination while picking up others and dropping them off along the way, all orchestrated with perfect efficiency by computer.

Since these vehicles would almost always be moving, the need for parking would plummet. Parking lots and ramps could be redeveloped into housing, offices, shops and greenspace. Since in some cities almost a third of all the land is taken up by low value parking, the new development would increase overall property values, allowing cities to reduce taxes on everybody else.

But buried in that utopian vision is one key idea: the vehicles would carry several passengers at once to various destinations. The evidence from New York and other dense cities is that what’s happening instead is that Uber and Lyft drivers are taking one passenger to one destination, then circulating around the streets while they wait for another fare. Even worse, the majority of these rides aren’t replacing a private vehicle trip but rather a trip that otherwise would have been made by walking, biking or using transit.

Now, of course, it’s not yet clear what will happen when all those drivers are replaced by computers. Traffic might end up moving somewhat more smoothly without human error and aggression and especially if the vehicles can communicate with one another.

But what’s most concerning is what should have been obvious: the human desire (or at least the American human desire) to travel alone is strong. Even with price breaks for taking a pooled vehicle, only about 20 to 30 percent of customers choose to pool with other passengers. Remove the driver and chances are even more customers will want to travel entirely alone just as they do now in their own vehicles.

Maybe things will find an equilibrium. As Uber and Lyft customers discover that they could have gotten to their destination faster and more cheaply by walking, bicycling or using mass transit, maybe masses of people will shift back to those modes.

It’s too early to tell for sure. But one thing is clear. For those of us who were predicting an urban renaissance brought to us in a self-driving vehicle, that ride may never show up.