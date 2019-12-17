Headlines you likely won’t read in 2020

Almost every month in 2020 has at least one predictable event that’s likely to dominate the news at one level or another. At some point the Madison school district and the police department will get new leaders. Wisconsin holds its presidential primary in April. There are the national party conventions in July and August, with the Democrats meeting in Milwaukee. Then, of course, there’s the big election in November.

Here, mostly for my own amusement and possibly yours, are some headlines that we probably won’t be seeing in the new year.

January: Boris Johnson exits Brexit. In a stunning reversal after his massive electoral victory just a month ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected Brexit. “One reaches the conclusion, after thinking about it, that leaving the European Union is really just cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face, as it were. I mean it’s bloody suicidal, isn’t it?” said Johnson.

February: School board hires pragmatic educator to be new superintendent. The Madison school board announced the selection of a new schools superintendent who pledges to empower school staff and to make school safety and good order a priority. “Nobody can learn when nobody’s in charge,” said the new schools leader. “And we can’t expect our schools to solve every societal problem there is.” In an unusual move, Harvard issued a statement saying they would never hire her.

March: Mike May becomes second-longest serving Madison city attorney. This one is actually true, but it won’t be a headline. Still, our Groucho Marx look-a-like city attorney gets the silver medal.

April: Marianne Williamson wins Wisconsin primary. Nobody saw it coming and she didn’t even step foot in the state, but Williamson’s telepathic campaign reached voters without their even knowing it. “I’m not sure what happened,” said Brenda Smith of Madison. “I went into my polling place excited to vote for Elizabeth Warren, but then it was like somebody grabbed my hand and filled in the oval for Marianne. Weird.”

May: Court strikes down massive power line. Agreeing with public interest groups led by the Environmental Law and Policy Center, that the Public Service Commission had conflicts of interest when it approved the Cardinal-Hickory line tearing through the Driftless region, a court ordered the project abandoned in favor of a much less costly alternative. ELPC attorney Howard Learner stood dumbfounded outside the courtroom as he reread the decision. “Is this some sort of cruel joke,” asked Learner. “We never win these cases. How cold is it in hell right now?”

June: Madison Police and Fire Commission picks low key leader. The PSC today selected a new chief who pledges not to have a blog or engage in social media. The new chief also shocked the community by declaring, “Yeah, I think we’ve got enough cops already. We’ll just live with what we have. We’re good.”

July: Democrats adopt Sheepshead as official party card game. At their convention in Milwaukee party leaders adopted a platform that makes the head-scratching old German game the distraction of choice for the nation. In other moves, after a bruising battle between moderates and progressives, the party nominated Madison Ald. Mike Verveer for president on the 98th ballot. “Whenever the alders can’t settle on a council president they fall back on Mike,” said one Wisconsin delegate. “Works for me.”

August: Trump boots Pence, picks Johnson. At the party convention in Charlotte, Donald Trump shocked the party by replacing Vice President Mike Pence with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. “Frankly, Mike hasn’t been very loyal to me. Not loyal at all. Very disloyal. He’s really a disgrace. But I like Ron. Ron takes orders well, like on the Ukrainian thing. Played his part perfectly. It was perfect. And you know everyone is saying that we’ve never had a plastics guy as vice president. I love plastics.”

September: Packers start season to defend title. The Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers kicked off their defense of the Lombardi Trophy after beating the New England Patriots in February. The Pack strongly denied allegations that they had placed listening devices in Tom Brady’s helmet. “Why, I wouldn’t engage in such outrageous behavior any more than Bill Belichick would!” said coach Matt LaFleur.

October: Brewers take Series. The Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series behind pitching ace Christian Yelich. The Brewers started their surge toward the pennant in mid-season when, down to only two starting pitchers, Yelich jumped into the rotation while playing right field in all the other games. “We’ve got Yelich, nothing else really matters that much,” said General Manager David Stearns with a shrug.

November: Verveer wins White House. Democrat Mike Verveer defeated Donald Trump to become the first candidate to go straight from a city council seat to the top job in the land. His campaign slogan, “A tax incremental district shall never die!’ caught the imagination of a public hungry for authenticity and conviction. “I had no idea what he was talking about,” said Michigan voter Paul Lindstrom, “but he seemed to really mean it.”

December: Americans wish each other holiday greetings without pretext. People all over the country have been overheard wishing others holiday greetings based on a genuine desire to honor the other person’s beliefs as opposed to ramming home their own political views like a knife to the heart.

Well, let’s see if we can’t at least make the December 2020 headline come true a year early. Have a warm and restful holiday season.