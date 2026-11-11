The red sea

× Expand Dan Koehn.

Camp Randall on game day is not an event. It is a weather system. By 8 a.m., the air around Regent Street smells like charcoal, bratwurst and beer. By 10 a.m., the roads have begun to blur into rivers of red. By kickoff, Madison has stopped behaving like a city and becomes a single, throbbing organism wrapped around a concrete bowl.

I have technically been inside Camp Randall exactly once. My husband’s company had a box: open bar, heat lamps, catered snacks, the kind of experience where football arrives with a cheese board and a climate-control strategy. It was lovely. It was also not quite the same as being in the bowl. It felt like listening to a symphony orchestra from a soundproof booth: close enough to see the bows move, but not where the music lives. I spent that game behind glass.

Now, years later, I spend every game behind glass again. This time, it’s a windshield.

I drive rideshare in Madison, which means I have developed a working knowledge of the city’s emotional infrastructure: airport panic, post-concert euphoria, first-date optimism, last-call regret, parental visits, graduation weekends, medical appointments, and the particular theology of Badgers football. Driving Uber on game day is like steering a canoe through a Jacuzzi full of strangers. Nothing moves in a straight line. Every street is blocked, rerouted, or swallowed by tailgates that have spread across lawns, sidewalks, driveways, and any horizontal surface capable of holding a folding table and a keg.

Every rider begins with the same hopeful question.

“Can you get us as close as possible?”

“I can drop you at Breese Terrace,” I tell them.

They point toward a police barricade guarded by officers on horses. At least once, a man in a full-body cheese-wedge suit stood nearby.

“Oh, you can drive through that.”

No, I cannot.

“That’s not a road today,” I say. “That is a mosh pit with a zip code.”

Usually they laugh. Sometimes they do not. Game day produces a special kind of entitlement, the belief that enough red clothing and forward momentum can turn a barricade into a suggestion. It cannot. Not even if your cousin knows a guy. Not even if you are “just going right there.” On game day, “right there” might as well be Milwaukee.

Pregame on Regent Street is always the same. People stream past my windows: fans with painted faces in red-and-white striped overalls, students moving in packs, toddlers in tiny Badgers earmuffs, alumni walking with the focus of pilgrims approaching a shrine. Everyone seems to be vibrating with some combination of pilsner, community, and that particular hope you feel before the game begins, when anything still seems possible.

I remember idling on Regent Street late in a game one Saturday, waiting for a rider who had assured me we’d “beat end-of-game traffic,” which is a phrase I place in the same category as “quick trip to Costco.”

I was in my new car, an electric Acura ZDX. Silent. Smooth. No combustion engine humming beneath me. No familiar mechanical vibration in the cabin. Just me, the glow of the app, and the impossible red tide moving around me.

There was a change in the air, a collective intake, as if the whole city knew what was coming and leaned toward it. Then the horn sounded. “Jump Around” began. The stadium erupted.

I had felt it once from the corporate box, insulated by glass and catered warmth. But from the street — that was different. That was not spectacle. That was contact.

Sitting there, I realized something I did not particularly want to admit.

I have spent a lot of my life just outside the main event. Close enough to feel the tremor, but not quite part of the shaking. Close enough to music, love, joy and belonging to recognize them, but often separated by glass of one kind or another. Sometimes the glass was circumstance. Sometimes it was fear. Sometimes it was the useful armor of being funny, competent, busy or needed.

I know how to observe a room. I know how to read the energy. I know how to get people safely from one place to another. That is the job, technically. But it has also been a habit.

I am the guy in the box. I am the guy behind the windshield.

And yet, on that stretch of Regent Street, with “Jump Around” rattling the city loose from itself, something inside me went quiet.

That surprised me. My own internal stadium is not usually quiet. It has lights that flicker at odd hours, sections that will not empty, and a crowd that keeps chanting long after the game should be over. Anxiety is not always loud in a dramatic way. Sometimes it’s just a low, relentless broadcast underneath everything else.

But that day, the outside noise was finally big enough to drown out the inside noise.

I did not need to be in the bowl. I did not need a ticket. I did not need a wristband, a brat, a beer, a red sweatshirt, or a clean sightline to the field. I did not even need to jump.

For a few minutes, sitting alone in a silent car on a blocked street, I felt the earth move under my tires. And it was enough.

Dan Koehn is a writer, arts critic, and recovering opera singer who also serves on the Isthmus board of directors. He is working on a collection of essays called Driven by Stories.