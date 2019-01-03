Feedback for Jan. 3, 2019

Bland and boring

Re: “Isthmus City Guide” (9/13/2018): I and a number of others I have spoken with were shocked and dismayed when you changed the name of your amazing publication “Annual Manual” to the bland and boring name “City Guide.” Companies would kill to have a clever name like that. Please restore the beauty!

— John Walton, via email

The Golden Rule

Re: “Would you believe this one?” (12/13/2018): Miss Jackson's 12-times-a-day proclamation to us Seneca 3rd- and 4th-graders was, “Children, do you love each other, are you kind and true, do you do unto others as you would have them do onto you?”

This golden rule exists in different forms, from the Bible to the Code of Hammurabi. Treating others as you would have them treat you is also the basis of American democracy in the Declaration of Independence. We citizens must look our fellow citizens in the eye and work to understand their values, ideas, beliefs, fears and aspirations.

This value is required for us to work together as equals in representative democratic self-governance.

The current majority in the Wisconsin Legislature holds that their values and beliefs entitle them to impose their beliefs on all citizens. This ideological experiment began eight years ago with a promise to divide and conquer Wisconsin workers so billionaire campaign contributors could ignore the human rights of their employees. It ended with lame-duck laws to retain power and control over us after losing all state constitutional offices.

Retention of power and control over the citizenry is considered more important to this ideological elite than either the needs of the citizens or the basic founding values of our nation.

We citizens cannot save our democracy alone, democracy is a system and activity for relating to and working with others. Join in the spirit of the golden rule with your fellow citizens to bring real democracy back to Wisconsin.

— Bill Dagnon, via email

Say yes to stadium

Re: “Turf battle” (12/6/2018): Congratulations to those associated with Madison Edgewood High School for advancing a plan to strengthen its campus and to improve the teaching and learning environment for students. The proposed improvement to the competitive athletic field will allow Edgewood students to enjoy the pride of participating in activities and events on their own ground.

This is an important part of the high school learning experience. Those who are opposed to this limited use may not fully appreciate the benefit and value of having strong, active, and engaged institutions in their immediate neighborhood.

Madison should welcome the private schools with the same receptive and supportive spirit that is found in the neighborhoods proximate to our public schools.

We overhear the excitement of sports — football, soccer and track from nearby Mansfield Stadium. These sounds speak to the eternal promise of our engaged youth.

— Tom Grogan, via email