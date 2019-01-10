Feedback for Jan. 10, 2019

Whose fault is it?

Re: “Toriana Pettaway blames City Clerk’s office for being kept off the mayoral ballot” (1/5/2019): If it’s too difficult to oversee getting 200 valid signatures, can you really run a city? How difficult can it be to be sure you have 200 valid signatures? Seems like a fairly low bar to get over.

— John Swissler, via Facebook

Nick Hart has time to move into the city. He didn’t try to cheat.

— Paul Minear, via Facebook

Why doesn’t she come out and say why she thinks this is the city clerk’s fault?

— Greg Niva, via Facebook

“My entire campaign team told me they thought something like this would happen.” Then one would think the entire campaign would have taken the necessary steps to mitigate the risks associated with this something happening, no?

— Kurt Iruk, via Facebook

What about the speed limit?

Re: “It was a great year” (12/31/2018): Another triumph, Citizen Dave! Not that I agree with everything, but your writing is highly readable. Describing the last eight years as horror will limit your audience — wouldn’t it be better to win those opinions? Also, you left out an important question: Will we still get to drive 70 mph on the interstate? Thanks, Dave, take care!

— J. Roth, via isthmus.com

Mean girls in the house!

Agree with [Tell All’s] response! Girls are mean. And it doesn’t change after high school. They’re jealous/envious! It’s very bothersome when people enjoy tearing others down. You’ll prevail! Hold on girl.

— Robin Atkinson, via Facebook

It’s incredible to me how common this is. I was targeted by mean girls at a previous job and know other women who deal with this on a daily basis. Unfortunately those women do not have “good managers” or an “HR professional” who will do their job and stand up to the bullying. Life is hard enough, why do we have to make it harder for each other?

— Patricia Thornewell, via Facebook

Correction: In last week’s restaurant review of The Heights Kitchen, the photo should have been credited to Epicurean Chronicles.