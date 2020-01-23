Feedback for Jan. 23, 2020

Be vewy vewy quiet

Re: “Off the Square: Another Foxconn scam” (1/9/2020): While I typically enjoy the opinionated illustrations of Jon Lyons and Alan Talaga, I am appalled you would allow them to sully and misrepresent the fine Warner Bros. character of Elmer Fudd. They follow his speech impediment well in the last panel of the comic until they mistreat this comic icon by having him say “agree,” as opposed to the far more appropriate “agwee.” I would expect cartoon writers to respect an iconic character. I implore you to highly reprimand them, change all future printings to the proper spelling and send me as many promotional items as possible.

— Casey Brown, via mail

Lack of trust

Re: “Power grab” (1/16/2020): Building trust is a worthy objective of the Hoan Group, but trust cannot stop in Milwaukee and Madison. The real problem in Wisconsin is the lack of trust between the state’s two big cities in the south and the more rural north.

— LuAnne Feik, via email

Correction: In last week’s cover story, “Last Dance,” an incorrect date was given for when the city council is expected to vote on Silk Exotic’s liquor and entertainment licenses; it should have said Feb. 4, not Jan. 21.