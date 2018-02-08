Feedback for Feb. 8, 2018

Welfare reform

Re: “Hunter welfare?” (2/1/2018): Were the hunters drug tested prior to receiving their checks?

— Zachary Redding (via Facebook)

We should end bear hunting with dogs. That will save the money.

— Cory Neeley (via Facebook)

Good, experienced hounders keep up with their dogs and keep them out of harm’s way. Hounders who lag miles behind, waiting for GPS pings, have no way to intervene in an altercation in time to call back the dogs and protect them. It’s like leaving a child in the woods to fend for itself. A case could be made that releasing hounds is akin to using them as “bait” to be killed so that the hounder can collect.

— Matt Marin (via web)

The upside of global warming

Re: “Melting away” (2/1/2018): Says someone who owns a car in winter. If you’re elderly, disabled and dependent on public transit, less snow and ice are a godsend.

— John Shivers (via Twitter)

The upside of incarceration

Re: “Challengers welcome” (2/1/2018): “I don’t think realistically we are going to end incarceration,” Supv. Al Matano says. “The hope is to change our priorities to improve mental health services — to help people, rather than punish them.” Mr. Matano doesn’t seem to realize that there is more to incarceration than just punishment. As an added benefit, it keeps those incarcerated from committing other crimes against even more taxpayers, which can be a good thing.

— Patrick M. O’Loughlin (via web)

Kudos!

I am one of the Dane County Sheriff’s deputies who was assigned to work the Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest at the Dane County Alliant Energy Center (1/20/2018). With all of the chaotic events unfolding in the world, we in law enforcement try to prepare for the unexpected, but appreciate any calm. This event included alcohol and large crowds, a formula for things that possibly could go wrong. Other than a couple minor incidents, the event appeared to run smoothly for me and the other deputies. However, want to acknowledge the Alliant Energy staff, vendors, Isthmus volunteers and especially the patrons of the event. The atmosphere was jovial and I cannot count the number of positive comments we received from the people’s appreciation for the sheriff’s office staffing the event, keeping them safe and for our service. I want to show my gratitude to the patrons who came to this event from near and far and thank them for their kind gestures and support of law enforcement. They did not go unnoticed.

— Deputy R. Schiro (via email)