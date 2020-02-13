Feedback for Feb. 13, 2020

Parallel purges

Re: “After the purge” (1/30/2020): Thank you for a fine backgrounder on Wisconsin’s decimation of our natural resources and environmental science. This, of course, parallels the ongoing federal purge. Kudos to my friend Jack Sullivan, and colleague George Meyer, for continuing to fight the good fight in Wisconsin!

— Shelley Moore, via isthmus.com

This is a true and accurate portrayal of how difficult it is to reestablish preeminence when it has been taken away by politically motivated and short-sighted decision-making. As a board member of Wisconsin’s Green Fire: Voices for Conservation, I am privileged to interact with many of the former DNR scientists who have come out of retirement in an attempt, as unpaid volunteers, to make up for the decimation that took place under the Walker administration. This is true dedication by people who care passionately about our natural heritage future. Having Preston Cole at the helm of the DNR and a governor who is a strong proponent of science... offers hope.

— Jim Perry, via isthmus.com

Returning the agency secretary position to a board appointment vs. a governor appointment would go a long way toward depoliticizing the agency and would offer some protection from future administrations that, like the previous one, find science inconvenient to their agenda.

— Cindy Casey Widstrand, via isthmus.com

Brownie afterburners

RE: “Half-baked” (2/6/2020): It’s not a base. It’s an Air National Guard unit sharing acreage with a civilian airport. When asked last September about the unit closing without the F-35, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek was quoted in the Wisconsin State Journal saying it is speculative to assume this would happen. She went on to say, “That’s a leap, that’s making two and three assumptions together. Another option would be to phase in newer F-16s.”

— M.S. Farley, via isthmus.com

For profit or nonprofit, the main reason any business takes a political stance is to gain business. The bakery thought that taking an anti-F35 stance would benefit them since they serve a lot of people that are opposed to the F-35 program. It should come as no surprise to anyone that they would lose business from pro-F35 groups. If you don’t want politics to interfere with your business you should keep your business out of politics.

— Victor Toniolo, via isthmus.com

As a former Chamber of Commerce executive, I’m appalled at the Madison chamber. Their job is to support creation of a healthy business climate, which goes beyond kowtowing to money. Chamber leaders should understand and accept divergent viewpoints. The Madison Chamber is acting like a spoiled brat.

— Mary Johns, via isthmus.com

Correction: In last week’s article about the Green Life Trading Company, Lance Lattimer should have been identified as a board member of the Marquette Neighborhood Association, not Wil-Mar.