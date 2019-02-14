Feedback for Feb. 14, 2019

Passion for patients

Re: “The next frontier” (1/31/2019): I applaud Dr. Oriel’s passion for her patients. In healthcare today it is very easy to lose sight of the doctor/patient relationship with big organizations, billing and electronic medical records. She focused on what’s important in medicine — connection and trust — not the big organization dictating what you should be doing. Standing ovation!

— Alison Miller, via isthmus.com

A TIF fan

Re: “Citizen Dave — Time to end TIF?” (2/6/2019): I think the candidates all got it right with their support for TIF. I wish you’d brought up the return on investment, i.e. the taxpayers are getting their money back and then some. And it’s benefiting people in need since a large chunk of that return is then reinvested in much-needed affordable housing.

— Duane Buscher, via Facebook

Impaired at .05

Re: “Feedback-‘Wrong target’” (2/7/2019): In his letter, James Maas claims “there is no evidence that people are meaningfully impaired at the .05 percent BAC level.” This is false. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), effects of a .05 percent BAC include impaired judgment, reduced coordination, and difficulty steering. Does that sound like a good combination with driving a multi-ton vehicle?

I propose to Mr. Maas and others who may think it’s okay to drive with a .04, .06, or even .08 BAC: Take your young children (or nieces and nephews) and put them in the back of your car after you’ve had a few drinks (while still falling short of the .08 cutoff). Now go for a drive on snowy Wisconsin roads at bar time. Are you feeling good about that choice?

Wisconsin is long overdue to change both its drinking culture and its laws to reflect the dangers of drunk driving — it’s simple public safety.

— Ben Seigel, via email

Poor taste packaging

Re: “Can anyone topple Soglin?” (2/7/2019): [The cover art] is blind of historical and current context of racist and sexist caricature. Was it [Isthmus’] intent? No. But this is part of the problem: the dismissal or not understanding of these type of caricatures within the context of race and gender within the United States. Best move is to avoid altogether just in case. Also, why it’s important to have diverse voices within news rooms…. The article is good though. Too bad it’s wrapped in packaging that’s in poor taste.

— Matthew Braunginn, via Facebook

Some Valentine’s Day love

Re: “Hear them roar” (2/7/2019): Thank you so much for taking the time to spotlight us for what we feel is an important message, and most importantly delivering a great show which has become a yearly Valentine’s Day must for many. We truly appreciate this....so all the love to you guys and the hard work you do!

— Les Cougars, via Facebook

Correction: The Jan. 31 cover story, “The Next Frontier,” incorrectly stated state Rep. Mark Spreitzer’s district. He represents Beloit, not Racine.