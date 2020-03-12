Feedback for Mar. 12, 2020

Water management

Re: “Turn Down the Volume!” (3/5/2020): I think it’s important to get behind the changes being proposed to the ordinance that describes management of stormwater in new development and redevelopment and maybe press for further changes in large swaths of impervious parking (like West Towne) that might not see redevelopment anytime soon. The proposal that seems to be moving can be seen at cityofmadison.com/engineering/StormwaterOrdinanceUpdates.cfm.

— Nick Berigan, via Facebook

Multitalented

Re: “Building bridges” (3/5/2020): May Grant is an amazing bridge builder and musician! This community is lucky to have her and her gifts.

— Alexander Gee, via Facebook

Needed niche

Re: “21st century cafeteria” (3/3/2020): The village of Shorewood Hills (where Lodgic is located) welcomes this new state-of-the-art coworking facility with on-site childcare and Everyday Kitchen, a restaurant and bar. We believe this will fill a needed niche on the near west side, with close proximity to UW Hospital and the UW-Madison campus.

— David J. Benforado, village president