Feedback for Mar. 15, 2018

Alternating currents

Re: “The grid to nowhere” (3/1/2018): Does Wisconsin really need those gargantuan powerline projects? In short, yes. Love the in-depth reporting, but man oh man did Michael Lenehan take everything Environmental Law and Policy Center said as gospel. There are already operating wind farms that need the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project. This isn’t some abstract concept. You need big wind/solar/transmission to replace big coal.

— Chris Kunkle (via Twitter)

Shameful the way the politicians have behaved in Wisconsin. This is a very well-written article clearly pointing out the destructive and needless way they have desecrated the planet. Driving I-90/94 is no longer a peaceful and scenic view. And for what was this beautiful area permanently scarred? I am saddened.

— Tom Wallace (via web)

Thank you for the article about ATC’s proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line. The public deserves to be informed from sources other than the company which would make 10.2 percent profit on their outmoded project, all the while charging us for it on our utility bills! The banners and yard signs he mentions are the product of Driftless Defenders, one of many grassroots organizations working to defeat the lines. The group also has an information brochure, magnetic vehicle stickers, and posters. All are distributed free, thanks to generous donations from hundreds and hundreds of people who believe passionately that the transmission line should not be built. Everyone can help raise public awareness using these materials, so please contact them at DriftlessDefenders.com.

— Betsy D’Angelo (via email)

School funding

Re “A power grab years in the making?” (3/8/2018): Although a seat on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands — which manages state land assets to benefit public education and school libraries — may be the state treasurer’s only responsibility, it is a crucial role for school children and our school community. The state treasurer manages the Common School Fund, established in 1848; it is the only dedicated source of K-12 school library funding in Wisconsin. School libraries use Common School Funds to build equity and access for all students. School libraries use the fund to purchase books that are diverse and represent our students and their experiences, high quality databases and subscriptions, and other library materials which include makerspace items, where students create, collaborate, problem solve, and build skills using STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math). It is most often the sole funding source for these instructional materialsl. Celebrate your school libraries and vote no on a statewide referendum to eliminate the state treasurer office on April 3.

— Mandy Meloy, school librarian (via email)