Feedback for Mar. 28, 2019

Save, don’t save

Re “The Churchill’s Darkest Hour” (3/21/2019): I am one of those dismayed by the potential fate of the Gay/Churchill Building. It played a large part in my family’s history — my grandfather and uncle had law offices there for much of the 20th century — but besides that it is a solid, attractive building with a great deal of charm. The usual forces rallying to defend historic buildings seem to have fallen down on the job. This project needs serious re-thinking.

If the State Historical Society has to destroy a huge chunk of civic history as part of its mission to present state history, what good is it?

— Jeremy Crane, via email

Surely the irony of demolishing the “historic” Churchill building pales in comparison to the following fact. Had the historic preservation community and the Landmarks ordinance existed in 1915, there almost certainly would be no Churchill building, its construction being blocked on grounds that it was too visually intrusive in relation to the “historic” Grace Episcopal Church next door, and its style and massing not in keeping with the vernacular commercial architecture of the Square.

— Paul Sherman, via isthmus.com

Seriously!? There MUST be other options for expanding the Historical Society Museum, even in a downtown rental market that developer-speculators have made so prohibitively expensive. Madison, save the Churchill Building!

— Dan Goldstein, via isthmus.com

Fall in line, folks

Re: “Leaving the liberal bubble” (3/21/2019): I read with great alarm the story about UW-Madison students who have discovered a branch of government that has not yet fallen under Republican control. As a result, they have been compelled to hold conversations with [people] who hold views with which they do not necessarily agree. The horror!

But fortunately, help is on the way. Thanks to newly formed partnerships with ethically challenged corporations like Foxconn, and innovative academic initiatives like the Tommy G. Thompson Center for Public Leadership, even misguided academics at the UW will soon be spouting the Official Party Line.

I’m sure we all look forward to learning how supply-side economics has raised the standard of living for the typical middle-class family, how protective tariffs will save the family farm, and why global warming is just a Communist Chinese hoax.

Is this a great country or what?

— Warren J. Gordon, via email

Extreme good!

Re: “Vetting fail” (3/21/2019): Of course they vetted [Judge Brian Hagedorn]. They put him forward precisely for his extreme views.

— Colm McCarthy, via Facebook

Mixed reviews

Re: “Baffling” (3/21/2019): I think this is a spot-on review. We went [to Tangent] for a coworker’s birthday lunch, and were very underwhelmed. [However], the service and beer were great.

— Kemi Jolayemi McWilliams, via Facebook