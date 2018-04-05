Feedback for Apr. 5, 2018

Landords lauded

Huge thanks to Isthmus for naming Winnebago Studios Last Show as Pick of the Week and to writer Allison Geyer for the article about Steve Tyska’s documentary-in-progress about our community of artists.

Something that the public might not know about the shifts happening in the 2000 block of Winnebago (which includes Sector67, Madison Circus Space, and Winnebago Studios) is that Accipiter Properties — local landlords and developers extraordinaire, Adam Chern and John Young — have gone to tremendous lengths to demonstrate care for everyone affected by this change.

I’m truly grateful for their long-term, ongoing commitment to the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood in valuing our legacy as a place for artists, tinkerers, performers, and creatives of every stripe. The redevelopment of this particular spot into CohoMadison, which will hopefully include a transformed version of Winnebago Studios, is a deeply thoughtful choice and one that I believe will add tremendous value to Schenk’s Corners.

To Adam and John I say: Thank you for everything! Long live Winnebago Studios.

— Angela Richardson (via Facebook)

Surrounded by insanity

Re: On the Square (3/29/2018): Your on-point cartoon was four squares of sanity in response to Scott Fitzgerald’s exceedingly strange refusal to allow a vote on A.B. 666/S.B. 802, which would have firmed up Wisconsin’s laws against the sexual abuse of animals. These crimes are no joke.

— Joyce Wells (via email)

Corrections: Last week’s cover story, “Inside the world of adult LEGO hobbyists,” incorrectly stated Andrew Beckett’s former employer; he worked for Wisconsin Radio Network. Also, artistic director Melanie Cain was misquoted in a piece about Fresco Opera Theatre’s Queen of the Night. The opera is set in skate park, not a state park. And the opera uses scooters; no scene takes place in a Hooters restaurant.