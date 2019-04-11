Feedback for Apr. 11, 2019

Why Centerplate?

Re: “A bitter divorce” (4/4/2019): According to Josh Wescott, one of Dane County’s chief negotiators dealing with the Henry Vilas Zoological Society contract, the society was in a poor position to retain accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). How is a new contract with Centerplate, a company that prides itself on creating “culinary experiences” for major sporting arenas and exposition centers, such as the Alliant Energy Center it serves, a needed option for selling stuffed animals and hot dogs at the local Madison zoo, much less for satisfying AZA requirements?

— LuAnne Feik, via email

Not so temporary

Re: “Don’t erase history” (4/4/2019): I read with great interest Bill Lueders’ opinion article about the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access (CCAP). Back in 2004 I got a divorce. My now ex-wife and my son both put restraining orders against me. The main reason they did this is because she wanted to get an advantage during the divorce. She was also hiding bad things with the finances. She had spent the money we had set aside for fixing the roof and had five credit cards that I didn’t know about. Who knows what else she was hiding.

This is supposed to be a “temporary” restraining order which lasts only four years, but yet the state of Wisconsin is still publishing it on CCAP. Basically, I don’t care if the police have a database that lists my restraining order. But having it listed on a public website is hurting my chances of getting a better job and dating women.

Bill Lueders’ article says “Legislators never check out the stories of people who accuse CCAP of ruining their life.” I have never been arrested for anything. I wouldn’t say CCAP has ruined my life, but my life could be much better. For instance, if I had a better job over the last 10 years I could be retired right now. That would benefit everyone because I do a lot of volunteer work.

— Todd McMahon, via email

Board membership

Re: “Muldrow, Mirilli and Carusi dominate” (4/4/2019): The subhead for the article reads “Election increases diversity on Madison school board.” How is an all-liberal, all-woman board considered more diverse?

— Justin Marthaler, via email

Voting fail

Re: “Brian Hagedorn’s lucky breaks” (4/4/2019): With less than 27 percent turnout, this could have been an easy progressive win, but apparently my conservative friends are correct when they say “You liberals want everything handed to you for free; you’re too lazy to even get off your ass to go vote!”

— Roy Moseley, via Facebook