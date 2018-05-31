Feedback for May 31, 2018

Mug shots and fighter planes

Re: "Madweek for May 3:" I’m a union worker and identify as a liberal. I shop at the co-op and enjoy tofu, and have been a loyal Isthmus reader for 18 years. However, my dad was an Air Force vet and I work closely with dozens of military veterans. So when I read in “Madweek” how “We all hate the fighter jets,” I found it discouraging that some of your writers see our community as so one-dimensional and homogeneous. It’s a cheap shot, and isn’t worthy of good journalism. I’m a liberal and a tree-hugger, but I also have the highest respect for the hardworking and committed members of our military. And when F-16 pilots fly over my neighborhood, I’m reassured by the sound, as I associate it with their commitment to keeping our community and country safe.

Thank you for your continued efforts to be a voice for everyone in our community.

— Matt Powers (via email)

I am curious about your decision-making process as it pertained to the inclusion of a local man’s arrest in Madweek. Please explain to me how this arrest made it to your column. What was its significance? Out of dozens of local arrests and and infinite political news, his was chosen. A man who was arrested just a day or two before your column had not gone through the court system yet. No proof of guilt and very little facts about it known. But yet you chose to put his mugshot on full display for everyone to see. A gross misuse of your power and not unlike a public stoning. But let’s be honest. You were just trying to be clever, right?

— Joe Toney (via email)

Library resources

Re: “Man dies at library of likely overdose” (5/24/2018): Narcan is a very safe and inexpensive drug. Anyone can get a prescription for Narcan from their local pharmacist. You simply administer it and then call 911. It buys precious time and saves lives.

— Marnie Janson (via Facebook)

While I am doing my best to be sympathetic, at what cost do we do this? And then, what about people who have heart attacks, strokes, etc?

— Vickie O’Connor (via Facebook)

Correction: The date for the Eaux Claires festival was incorrect in our Summertimes calendar last week. It is slated for July 6-7. Also last week. Tsela Barr’s first name was misspelled in “Standing with Rafah.”