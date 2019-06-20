Feedback for June 20, 2019

Hostile to life

Re: “High hopes” (5/25/2019): I wanted to share both my concern and disgust that the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission project is even being considered. Let’s set aside for a moment the fact that this line is unnecessary.

Climate change is turning our weather deadly. We’re in the middle of a human-caused mass species extinction where in the last 44 years we’ve killed off 60 percent of the planet’s wildlife. Deforestation is occurring at the rate of 18.7 million acres a year — trees that could have been removing carbon from the atmosphere. There’s plenty more, but basically we have about 10 years to change the way we power our lives, or we’ll be facing planetary conditions that are downright hostile to life.

I live in the Driftless area; it’s a beautiful ecosystem, fragile and unique. To allow ATC to slap its 150-foot high-voltage towers across it would not only be immoral, it would be the same kind of myopic foolishness that brought us climate change. We can do better. We need clean, locally sourced energy that’s in the hands of people who actually live here and care about this place, not mega-corporations looking for another cash cow.

— Dana Renor, via email

It takes a village

Re: “Sound it out” (5/30/2019): Data in your report on struggling Madison students was not surprising — it reinforces what we see every day as our staff and volunteers visit children in underserved neighborhoods. Kids love to read and adore books, but many need a guide to help them along. Teachers alone can’t do it all. It takes a caring community to create and nurture literacy delight. Everyone can, and should, help ignite the reading spark.

— Rowan Childs, Madison Reading Project, via email

Responsible fishing

Re: “Are Trout Unlimited?” (6/6/2019): Many of us who have been fishing Driftless Area streams for years view increasing publicity of this resource with concern. I have fished a number of streams whose increasing popularity have resulted in reduced numbers of fish, litter, damaged fence lines, angry landowners, and “no trespassing” signs.

Your article details the laudable habitat restoration efforts to reverse the damage done by humans on a macro scale, but didn’t mention simple basics that individual fishermen can practice to reduce the impact of their increasing numbers. Artificials only, barbless hooks, catch and release, pack in pack out, proper streamside etiquette, cleaning waders between streams, and always asking for landowner permission can soften the impact of increasing numbers of fishermen on a finite and fragile resource.

— Rick Haller, via email

Correction: A story last week on gubernatorial pardons said these restore the rights of felons to vote and serve on juries — rights that are in Wisconsin automatically restored upon completion of a sentence. Pardons in Wisconsin do restore the right to possess firearms and hold public office.