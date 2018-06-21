Feedback for June 21, 2018

Foul fowl?

Re: “Madison moving forward with annual geese kill” (6/14/18): Unfortunately those lovely creatures also carry disease and their droppings contribute to excessive algae growth and contamination. Their population has been increasing rapidly. Sometimes nature gets out of balance. Not to mention they have been involved in a growing number of aircraft strikes at airports.

— Pat Dolph (via Facebook)

I don’t think this killing is justified — there’s no proof that the problems with the water come from the geese. It is really caused by pollution created by humans, not geese.

— Christina Wagner (via web)

Wasn’t such a problem until the Republicans limited access to goose abortions.

— Justin Wolff (via Facebook)

I’m only here for the “offended by everything, embarrassed by nothing” commentators.

— David Brown (via Facebook)

Sounds like this might be hard either way

Re: “Unionize Epic” (6/7/18): Note: long-term Epic employee here. Rather than waste time on a fruitless effort to organize hundreds, maybe thousands of firms, change the law to prohibit these arbitration clauses. For retail firms also. This fixes the problem at the root — but unfortunately it will require a non-buyable Congress.

— Craig Katz (via web)

Could have made it Ocean’s 9

Re: “Failure to gel” (6/14/2018): Yeah, @isthmus, the script could have been sharper, but damn it was still a good time watching those actresses working together. Would have been nice if you’d sent a woman to review it.

— @Rosemaryxyz (via Twitter)

Salty about Stormy

Re: “Stormy night” (6/11/18): So is this about doing the right thing or cashing in on your 15 minutes? Just want to make sure I understand.

— Adam Crowson (via Facebook)

What a sorry lot of cucks. Meanwhile Trump taking on the world. #winning

— Frank UW ‘74 (via Twitter)

Room will go on!

Re: “New chapter for A Room of One’s Own Bookstore!” (6/12/2018): Thanks to all for keeping this treasure open, and a special shout-out to Patrick Rothfuss for keeping the faith.

— Caryl Owen (via Facebook)

I was at their grand opening 41 years ago! Glad they are staying around.

— Judy Fuller Sikora (via Facebook)

I remember finding this shop when I was in college in the late ‘70s. It helped change my life! So glad it will go on.

— Mitchell Froelich (via Facebook)