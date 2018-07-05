Feedback for July 5, 2018

Judging the dead

Re: “Facing UW-Madison’s racist history” (6/28/2018): The controversy over whether to keep displaying the names of Porter Butts and Fredric March at the Memorial Union comes down to whether one youthful indiscretion (even if it smacks of racism) is enough to negate a lifetime of positive achievements, and, in the case of Porter Butts, decades of devotion to UW-Madison and the Memorial Union. Nothing in the lives and careers of Mr. March or Mr. Butts suggests that they endorsed racist policies or beliefs (quite the reverse, in fact).

Sitting in judgment on the dead must be the most egregious case of virtue-signaling one can imagine. If the leadership of Memorial Union succumbs to these preposterous demands, they will have clearly signaled their own lack of courage and ethical standards.

Gary L. Kriewald, via email

Your progressive weekly does so well giving us Madison information and your four pages going into the racial issues on campus show incredible depth along very important issues of the day. To put that adjacent to a former politician writing about Facebook makes me laugh. Thank you.

Fritz Kroncke, via email

Community radio champ

Re: Stars align (6/28/2018): Rebecca Barber had one of the most moving interviews with Tony Robinson’s mother on WORT’s Universal Soul Explosion soon after he was killed. Andrea Irwin was eloquent in her grief and anger and frustration; it was a long interview that reminded us of the love and fear that mothers of African American children live with. Rebecca does a fantastic job of extending a lifeline to prisoners and their families and helping local hip hop artists gain an audience and develop professional skills. She embodies community radio — the deeply personal relationship that the best hosts have with their audience.

— Susan Sheldon, via Facebook