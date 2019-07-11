Feedback for July 11, 2019

Advice rejected

Re: “Speaking out” (6/27/2019): I started my radio career in 1984. At that time there was one “token female” announcer at each radio station. When applying for a job, if there was already a female on the air, I would just pass it by — knowing that stations did not have more than one female announcer. I worked on making my voice lower, deeper, smoother. Trying to sound like, well, a man. One program director suggested I take up smoking to get that “sexy rasp.”

Times have changed and we are finally seeing more women as radio hosts, TV anchors and sports reporters. Some radio stations even have more than one female announcer! I never did start smoking, but I’ve grown to love my voice just as it is!

— Karen Williams-Baker, via email

Ethics code is clear

Re: “Reyes’ vote on cops was in bounds” (6/27/2019): It is fascinating how the modern liberal equates ethics only with politicians or positions they do not agree with. The concerns are blithely ignored when they agree with a policy position. Is there no room for ethics in the Trumpian era?

While I do oppose the SROs in schools, and know that lower student teacher ratios, additional supportive services, and quality affordable housing are critical steps to addressing the savage disparities that haunt our community, an ethical approach to governance is critical at all levels.

Gloria Reyes, as a city employee, should be recusing herself on all matters that involve the city of Madison. This needs to be the case if it involves SROs, TIF districts, or any other matter. It is equivalent to board member Ali Muldrow recusing herself on votes related to teacher salaries due to her partner’s employment, or Ald. Tag Evers abstaining on any matters regarding FPC and the musical events they promote.

The state ethics code is clear. An employer is a substantial financial interest.

Finally, a meeting chair cannot make a motion under Robert’s Rules of Order, yet it was widely reported that the board president as chair made the motion. Does the Madison school district ignore both ethical guidelines and standard parliamentary practice? Where do we draw the line?

Our community and our schools face a wide range of critical issues. Likely MMSD will be coming to us requesting millions of dollars to serve our children, while jacking up rents and property taxes as the logical consequence of the current funding modalities for public education. We need to do better.

This matter needs a re-vote with the school board president recusing herself from the discussions and the vote. Ethics training would be a good follow-up so that our school board can operate at the highest standards as they tackle the hard issues our schools face.

— Andy Heidt, via email