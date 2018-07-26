Feedback for July 26, 2018

Transformative art

Re: “The end of comedy” (7/19/2018): Wow, what a GREAT article about Hannah Gadsby! I’ve been waiting to see some local press about this brave and life-changing performance. In addition to being an artist, I am a psychotherapist. I have encouraged all of my clients, every colleague I know in my profession and all of my contacts, to watch this. I have never seen anything so powerful, so healing, and I have heard from several people that watching Hannah makes them feel more powerful, that they actually felt stronger inside themselves. Being a trauma therapist for 30 years, I’ve never, ever seen the power of art be so transformative.Thank you SO much for writing about Hannah. I’m sure many more people will be able to experience her bravery because of your piece. Hannah really is my hero, and you captured the essence of her work. Here is to the strength of all “broken women who have rebuilt themselves.”

— Mary Kay Neumann, via email

Campus deserves better

Re: “Facing UW-Madison’s Racist Past” (6/28/2018). After reading this article I was dismayed by the presence and prominence of people whose connections and backgrounds place them on the wrong side of history. As we learn from our classes growing up, it is appropriate and good to learn from history. After all, Germany’s education includes foundational instruction about the Holocaust. But we cannot idly sit by and continue to allow the voices that participated in oppression be canonized.This campus deserves better historical representatives. This campus can be a thought-leader. This campus should make room for the traditionally marginalized voices. How about honoring immigrants — new and old?At this critical juncture, I implore you to evaluate these cases, recall their names from public spaces, and replace them. This campus aims to support a diverse student body and create a culture of respect. Now, actions must support these words.

— Samuel Lustgarten, via email

New thoughts

We need to update our thinking about abortion. Scientists now identify single human cells. Kelda Roys expects to become governor by relying on ignorance about contraception and menopause among suburban women in Washington, Ozaukee, and Waukesha counties. But sonograms now help parents track the development of their little humans, and doctors help babies live outside the womb at earlier and earlier ages.

— LuAnne Feik, via email

Correction: An article about The Onion (6/19/2018) incorrectly stated that print publication ceased in 2015. It was 2013.