Feedback for Aug. 1, 2019

Forget the Driftless Trail

Re: “Trail connection” (7/25/2019): I’ve hiked the 1,100-mile Ice Age Trail twice, and have volunteered over 1,500 hours on the North Country Trail, in the area of Copper Falls State Park. So, I read this article with a different point of view than most people. My take on the Driftless Trail is that it will never be completed.

The reason is that the Driftless Trail will need to traverse way too much private land. And it is harder to get approval to build trail on private land than public land. However, I do agree that more backpacking campsites are needed statewide.

Instead of pursuing the Driftless Trail, we should double down our efforts in completing the Ice Age Trail and North Country Trail in Wisconsin. Both trails are National Scenic Trails, which means they are part of the National Park Service. Right now, the IAT has 600 miles of completed trail and 500 miles yet to complete. A lot of what’s left is trail that will be going across private land. The Ice Age Trail Alliance has been working diligently to acquire land and easements to get the trail through. Let’s give them our full support.

— Todd McMahon, via email

Be careful what you wish for, Driftless Area, sometimes the hidden gems are best left hidden. Is an uptick in tourist dollars really worth the uptick in the kind of selfie-obsessed insta-tourists who are clogging up nature in countless scenic spots around the globe? [Landowner Dick] Cates says, “I feel strongly that the more people who care about nature, the more it will be protected.” And how exactly is offering pizza delivery to the trail and putting small restaurants in the woods going to help protect nature? I’m just seeing more litter, noise and trampled land. The human conceit that we can improve everything, even nature, is truly one of our downfalls. We can’t just let a good thing be.

— Mike Pahmeier, via isthmus.com

Scoot, scooters!

Re: “Rules of the road” (7/25/2019): If people are going to use scooters as transportation, they should ride in the bike lane. I can’t see how pedestrians will walk on sidewalks with people on scooters.

— Vickie O’Connor, via Facebook

Just wait, people will start throwing them in the lakes!

— Josh Edward, via Facebook

Isthmus readers are really aging out. Get off my lawn! Blah!

— Ryan Billingham, via Facebook