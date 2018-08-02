Feedback for August 2, 2018

Memory Lane

Re: “Save a shed” (7/26/2018): Imagine my delight to see the Trachte building celebrated on the cover of Isthmus. During college at the UW I worked one summer at the sheet metal factory on North Dickinson Street, owned and operated by my dad’s cousins, Robert and David Trachte. The year was 1967 and the hit song was “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair).” I rolled corrugated steel sheet, operated a brake press and spot welder — and, of course, cleaned bathrooms and swept the floor. The ingenious modular product design allowed the product to be shipped and assembled on-site. I remember that summer loading a truck bound for one of the Dakotas. Since returning to Madison after a 48-year absence, my trip down memory lane has been punctuated by Trachte building sightings throughout south central Wisconsin. Thank you for the story on this unique bit of local history.

— Paul Woerpel, via isthmus.com

The Trachte building in Thurber Park will be the site of a new annual artist residency program coordinated by Madison Arts Commission and The Bubbler.

— Kia Karlen, via isthmus.com

Thanks to Linda Falkenstein for her informative and entertaining piece on Trachte sheds, a unique feature of Madison’s architectural heritage. As the accompanying photos demonstrate, one of these humble little structures possesses more character and aesthetic appeal than all of those new luxury high-rises and boutique hotels combined.

Why is it that every time one reads an article on Madison’s architectural history, its title contains phrases like “disappearing fast” (as this one did)? Though I share Falkenstein’s affection for them, I can’t help but think how pathetic it is for a city to be reduced to using its sheds to celebrate its architectural legacy — though it’s certainly a good indicator of how much else has been lost.

— Gary L. Kriewald, via email

When I saw the cover of the July 26 Isthmus, I had to check to see if it was April. Trachte’s cheap metal buildings are a rusting blight on the landscape. While bemoaning the loss of Trachte, the author fails to note that other manufacturers of metal buildings, such as Verona’s Cleary, are still going strong. Just because something is old, does not mean it is worthy of preservation.

— Tom Pomplun, via email

The greatest ever!

Re: “Step right up” (7/26/2018): Paul Soglin will go down in history as our greatest mayor. I remember what downtown looked like in the ‘70s and every magazine in America wasn’t saying how freakin’ great Madison was then. He has always fought for Madison despite state leaders that continually screw us over. Maybe your guy, Mayor Dave, can come back and get some more of those neat painted bike areas right in front of cars at major intersections.

— Jeff Olson, via Facebook