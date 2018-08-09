Feedback for Aug. 9, 2018

Why so mad at mopeds?

Re: “Scoot along” (8/2/2018): There seems to be some weird animosity toward mopeds in Madison, as there was no consideration to find a middle ground or a creative solution to what some saw as a “problem,” and one that really only affects a small portion of the city. How about working to solve actual transportation concerns? This seems very shortsighted at a time when the Madison citizenry are asked to “Imagine Madison” with visions of some kind of post-car utopia. Maybe now that the moped problem has been solved we can move on to finding real solutions for the future of transportation in Madison.

— Gary, via isthmus.com

Identity matters

Re: “Step right up” (7/26/2018): Every time Dave Cieslewicz complains about “identity politics,” I wonder what political topics he thinks are NOT affected by one’s race, gender, sexual orientation, ability status, or other important aspects of identity. Economics? Environment? Public safety? Tell that to women and men of color who earn less doing equivalent work white men do; to communities of color who are disproportionately hurt by air pollution and toxic waste; to black men who are stopped, and killed, by police at a disproportionately higher rate than any other group. Not only would the three official candidates for mayor that Cieslewicz alludes to (Brenda Konkel, Maurice Cheeks and Satya Rhodes-Conway), bring to the mayor’s office valuable and oft-ignored perspectives, they’re also eminently qualified candidates in terms of experience, in and out of government, and commitment to the community. Plus, they know that facets of a person’s identity do make a difference in how laws and government programs affect one, positively or negatively. Madison would be lucky to have any one of them as mayor.

— Beth Harper, via isthmus.com

Touching story

Re: “Brunch with Barbie” (8/2/2018): This article made my heart sing and indicates how much love she brings into the world. Barbie must be such a wonderful mother, friend and family member.

— Jenny, via isthmus.com

This is such a great Snapshot, Erica Krug! Thank you for writing about post-diagnosis joy, love, and life.

— Megan Zuelsdorff, via Facebook

Corrections: Last week’s cover story about U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (“Wisconsin Wonder”) incorrectly stated that Gov. Scott Walker is backing state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the GOP primary race. Walker’s campaign says the governor is not endorsing in the primary. And in “Scoot Along,” the last name of Aaron Seligman was incorrect. Also, motorbike parking has been banned from UW-Madison sidewalks and terraces since 2004; additional regulations were put in place in 2012.