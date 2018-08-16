Feedback for Aug. 16, 2018

Blame the victim

Re: “In the line of fire” (8/9/2018): And so it has come to this. Following the recent shooting at WORT, the authorities investigating the crime have found it necessary to issue a disclaimer that it does not appear to have been a deliberate attack on the news media, but was instead motivated by an interpersonal dispute among the parties involved.

Let’s back up a bit. For years certain right-wing ideologues have maintained the bizarre fantasy that giant corporate conglomerates like Time-Warner Communications, CBS Viacom, NBC Universal, and ABC Disney Corporation, have formed some sort of all-powerful liberal media cabal dedicated to hiding the truth from the American people, and the current occupant of the Oval Office has latched onto these suspicions and adapted them as his own.

This has forced his enablers in the Republican establishment, who normally oppose concentration of government power, to adapt the novel proposition that the only thing that we should know about government is what government chooses to tell us, since independent media sources are not to be trusted.

Rather conveniently, this whole debate obscures the real issue at hand, which is the prevalence of gun violence in our society, and now, our community. As a result, solutions to this critical issue remain frustratingly elusive, as we await the news of who the next victim will become.

— Warren J. Gordon

Considerate v. subsidized

Re: Foxconn returns favor (8/9/2018): This is typical hysterical rant of a person who’s never worked in the corporate world. One of the biggest electronic companies is simply filling in their build model. It [is an] extremely considerate and conscious decision[s] to open and expand in state. The cycle on these projects takes months or years to deploy, with many challenges and delays.The conspiracy theory of timing is laughable, and you really sound undereducated when you make reckless claims like these. Stick with topics you can properly comment [on] and provide proper insight. Please let us know the evidence you have linking these two other than in your mind.

— Tedd Lookatch via isthmus.com

The amount of corporate welfare this country, and this state, give away is unsustainable. Why are so many okay with subsidizing companies that make profits? Around this country, HR managers used to look at Wisconsinites as great employees to attract because of our Midwestern work ethic. Now we pay billions and cut taxes for profitable corporations in order to “create” jobs for our citizens? I am pretty tired of politicians, on both sides, who are bought and owned by the rich, corporations, and special interests.

— Mike Tooler, via Facebook