Feedback for Aug. 22, 2019

Improve transportation options

Re: “Where goes the neighborhood?” (8/15/2019): In addition to reading about parking lots and roads, couldn’t the article talk about bus service, bus stop amenities, walking and bicycling? What are city planners or the area’s alder saying about different transportation options, especially ones that would not cost people a lot of money?

— Susan De Vos, via isthmus.com

Good story. I was a scoutmaster in the Triangle, 30-plus years ago. (Oh, and I sat next to [Stuart] Levitan in Land Use Law.) Personal outdoor spaces, like gardens, would be a significant addition. Brittingham Park is close, but attracted a bad crowd until the alcohol ban. There are neighborhood strengths, like Asian Midway Market.

— Jerry Sullivan, via Facebook

It seems like almost every day or so there is some article bemoaning the lack of affordable housing in Madison. Further, many people object to developers’ proposals to add more density than what properties are zoned for currently. Here’s an instance where entities are willingly building fewer units (floors) than what is currently zoned. I urge them to explore adding a few more market rate apartments to help encourage diversity of incomes on the property, and create more supply to meet the strong demand for housing all across the city.

— Nathan DauSchmidt, via isthmus.com

Words matter

Re: “Making shit up” (8/15/2019): It’s sad to see these politicians treating words as if they don’t matter. Any time a phrase appears in the Constitution, it is there for a reason. If the [Supreme] Court and Legislature treat that clause as if it doesn’t bind them, shame on them.

— Michael Delavar, via isthmus.com

Go see it!

Re: “The time is right” (8/15/2019): APT’s production of A Doll’s House is a powerful staging of this important play, which undoubtedly profoundly unsettled Norwegian society in its day. Can’t wait to see Doll’s House Part 2!

— Carole Schroeder, via Facebook

Graduation woes

Re: “Technicality trouble” (8/15/2019): Ten semesters and no degree?!?

— Elizabeth Lukomski, via Facebook

They need to stop talking about this. Seems like a staffer made a mistake. Just because Scott Walker is a flunkie.

— Maxine G. Dupont, via Facebook