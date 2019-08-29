Feedback for Aug. 29, 2019

Critical reviews

Re: “Not fully formed” (8/22/2019): [Music Theatre of Madison’s Hephaestus] is worth every penny. I strongly disagree with Ms. Rice’s characterization of this show. She can point out technical snags and personal preferences, but this show was nothing but enjoyable. With two of the most beautiful songs I have heard in a new musical that could take the show to the next levels of theater, gorgeous costumes that almost glow against the pure white set of Greek marble, a fun and heartwarming message, and vocal talent I am not sure I have seen in Madison in some years. Do not let this one go by. We all complain that there are no brand new musicals being done anywhere yet here is one written by a Madison native, produced and directed by a Madison-built theater company, and performed by almost all local or homegrown talent, and we are going to tell people not to go see it?! Go see this musical, go support new works, go have a great night with your family.

— David Cupp, via isthmus.com

To be fair, the reviewer did not select the snarky headline, but this is not the show I saw opening night. Of course, there were some very trivial flaws in the show, but any world premiere will have SOME things “wrong” with it ... That’s the freaking point. This production featured a wonderfully talented cast of local actors bringing to life a really terrific score and book written by another local talent. That Nathan Fosbinder can write. We are very likely going to be hearing more great things from this young man in the future … Putting together a show that has never been done before is an absolutely tremendous leap of faith, even for a company that specializes in doing the “weird stuff.” Not to mention supporting a professional company in your city that is anchored and run almost entirely by women. People are always saying that we need to lift up groups like this, and here is your chance to do that. Buy tickets.

— Bart Terrell, via isthmus.com

Wow, I’m not sure Ms. Rice and I were at the same show! I found it to be delightful from start to finish. I’m grateful to MTM for the willingness to try new things and bring premieres to Madison. Great job by the cast.

— Michael Paul, via isthmus.com

Correction: Last week’s cover story, “Millennial Magnet,” incorrectly called John Maasch the owner of Veridian Homes. He is the vice president of sales and marketing.