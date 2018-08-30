Feedback for Aug. 30, 2018

Tommy is missed

Re: “The man from Elroy” (8/23/2018): I cannot wait to read this book. Just reading the review reminds me why I admire Tommy Thompson today more than any public official in my lifetime, with the exception of [state] Sen. Tiny Krueger. Both personified civility, a missing ingredient in far too much of our civic discourse today. Tommy Thompson is the quintessential example of “politician” with a positive connotation.

— Roger Utnehmer, via Facebook

When Tommy was an assemblyman and still practicing law in Elroy with Wallace Brady, I worked for him. This was in the ‘70s. He was great to work for! Would love to read this book!

— Andrea LaValle, via Facebook

We did not always see eye-to-eye politically. But that doesn’t mean I don’t respect and admire him.

— John Statz, via Facebook

We miss you as governor and wish you all the best. You probably don’t remember seeing me at the Rose Bowl.

— David H. Hayes, via Facebook

I met him at my cousin’s wedding. He spent time with me listening to my fishing license concerns. At the time, I was one of his deputies selling licenses in a bait shop. Very memorable.

— Bob Garfinkel, via Facebook

Women’s voices wanted!

Recently you have printed an opinion piece about abortion (“The Crazy Uncle in the attic”) and a couple of letters to the editor. All were by men.Frankly, unless you’re the one who has to deal with the painful, costly, invasive and often dehumanizing realities that come with having female anatomy in this misogynist country, I don’t think your voice needs to be heard. As long as we keep treating abortion as a philosophical or political debate to which men are welcome to opine, rather than a medical conversation between a woman and her physician, we are screwed. Most men couldn’t even tell you the basics of female anatomy as it relates to menstruation and pregnancy, yet they assume their opinion on women’s bodies and women’s healthcare needs to be heard, simply because it always has been and has been without question. Well, I’m questioning it, and I know other women out there are as well.

— Bridget Sharkey, via email

Taking a pass

Re: “Better never than late” (8/23/2018): Young black men making billions of dollars but not getting paid, in a state which is the worst for African Americans, in a city where unless you have some numbers on your back they want nothing to do with your black ass. Just another form of exploitation. #BLM

— Nada Atman Steele, via Facebook

Correction: The opinion column last week, “Better never than late,” was mislabeled as news.