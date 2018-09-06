Feedback: Letters & Comments

Do cry for us

Re: “The man from Elroy” (8/23/2018): Despite the fact that Bill Lueders and Doug Moe are two of my favorite writers, they cannot spray enough perfume on the legacy of our former governor to kill the stench of Donald Trump.

Given his propensity for tears, perhaps Tommy [Thompson] could shed a few for having helped deliver his “beloved Wisconsin” to the worst president in the history of the Union!

— Steve O’Neill, via email

Suck it up!

Re: “Lower Lake Mendota!” (8/30/2018): The notion of lowering Lake Mendota has been around since 1858, nine years after Leonard Farwell built his dam across the outlet to generate water power. As far as keeping it “artificially high” for the benefit of “speedboats,” Mr. Talaga attempts to create a wedge issue rather than looking at the root cause.

The Yahara is one of the few river systems in the world that’s shallower and narrower downstream than up — there’s simply no place for the water to go. Recent efforts by the county to remove weed growth and dredge silted-in sections have led to increased water flow. A good start, but just a drop in the bucket towards a solution.

Even at summer normal level, portions of the Yahara in Westport are almost impassable to even small power boats and if you’re in a sailboat, prepare to get stuck.

It’s time for elected officials to think of the Yahara system as a highway that must be maintained for all users. It’s time to “suck it up” in more ways than one. After all, if your bathroom drain was sluggish, I don’t think you’d stop using water. It’s time to call a plumber.

— Donald P. Sanford, author of On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota

It may in fact be the best policy decision to lower the lake level. But assertions like this (“in large part to make sure the owners of the biggest speed boats can go zipping around the lake”) are needlessly inflammatory. Everybody who uses the lake benefits from stable and high water levels, not just rich people with big boats. Why invoke class issues where they do not belong? If the environmental and flood management benefits of lowering the lake outweigh the benefits of a high lake, then so be it. But let’s not make the issue needlessly adversarial.

— Kurt Amann, via Facebook

Those who have the capital (many of whom can afford lake front property) have the means to significantly influence local government. This is very much a class issue. There are people who live on and around the isthmus who are affected, many of whom don’t have the time or money to access the lakes.

— Aldric Glutes, via Facebook