Feedback for Sept. 13, 2018

Re: Tell All: “Should I write my daughter’s college application essays?” (9/10/2018): Question: Is anyone really reading those essays? Cornell requires an essay and with 47,000 applicants.... really? Even if there were 47 faculty reading all those essays, it’d be a thousand each to read on top of their regular work.

Not unless you are planning on going to college with your daughter. Time to cut loose and stop the helicopter parenting ASAP.

Sounds like you should have taught your daughter proper time management and about the pitfalls of trying to do everything.

Are you planning on doing her homework also? Needs to pull up her big girl pants. Stress is part of life.

Re: Citizen Dave: “Go buy a pair of shoes” (9/6/2018): I am 100% with @kaepernick7 and his honorable and effective protest for justice. But let’s not go lumping the @packers in on this conspiracy. Yes he played very well in a run/pass option scheme the NFL had yet to implement some 6 years ago. Once coaches figured the scheme out, his productivity went downhill fast. Signing him last year would have wasted significant money and time. Not saying other teams shouldn’t have signed him by now, just wasn’t a fit for Green Bay.

Re: “Swamped” (8/30/2018): I wish to commend the communities in Wisconsin who are continuing flood abatement plans after the recent deluge of rain throughout the state. Many citizens, including government officials, have stepped up to help. Thank you multiple times over. I am dismayed that Gov. Walker reports citizens of Madison are “protesting” when they speak to him concerning our state’s rollbacks of environmental protections that affect our important watershed areas. When asked about enacting policies to counteract climate change, Walker said: “You can say what you want. You can call me the F-word if you want.” Statements like this work as a wedge to provoke. True leadership works to unite, not divide us. Gov. Walker, we are not the enemy; please take these concerns under consideration. It makes better sense to put policies in place now for prevention of catastrophes than have our hard-earned tax dollars spent on mitigation after they occur. Our state motto is Forward; let’s use the scientific and statistical data available to plan for our future and save us tax money down the road.

