Feedback for Sep. 20, 2018

Re: “The fight to save democracy” (9/13/2018) Thank you for your story on how the undemocratic voter ID law prevents some eligible Wisconsin voters from being able to cast a ballot and have it counted, and for showing dedicated volunteers doing the hard work of helping people obtain the necessary ID. Contrary to popular opinion, not every eligible voter in Wisconsin has an acceptable photo ID for voting, and, for many people, it is difficult to obtain one. Some eligible voters also have difficulties in registering to vote, another way that people can be denied the right the vote. You can help people without acceptable photo IDs obtain one by joining with one of the many organizations in Dane County that work on helping people get ready to vote. In spring 2015, the League of Women Voters of Dane County and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Dane County Branch #36AB joined together to form the Dane County Voter ID Coalition. Many organizations have since joined the coalition, including the South Central Federation of Labor, the Urban League of Greater Madison, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and many Dane County Neighborhood Teams. You can join the Dane County Voter ID Coalition at sites.google.com/site/voteridwisconsin, contact the League of Women Voters. Help work toward the goal of ensuring that every eligible Dane County voter can cast a ballot and have it counted!

— Earnestine Moss and Ingrid Rothe, co-chairs, Dane County Voter ID Coalition (via email)

I was very moved by “The Fight to Save Democracy” issue. The article states that a photo ID used at the polls need not have the voter’s current address. This is correct, but potentially misleading. According to Wisconsin law, a voter who moves must re-register at their new address to be eligible to vote.

— Ellen G. Zweibel, via email

It’s a mystery

Re: “Corner hangout” (9/13/2018): We create these societal issues and then scratch our heads at how to change it.

— Michael Joseph, via Facebook

